I have steadfast faith in Nigeria women ― Buhari

As Nigerian women observed 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Against Women & Girls from November 25 to December 10, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed solidarity with them.

Speaking when he received in audience the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday, he observed that “women are the bedrock of the society and are largely responsible for stabilising the home front. My faith in the capability of Nigerian women remains steadfast as exemplified by the key positions they occupy in the present administration.

“I assure you that I will always be here for you and you can count on my support in your activities.”

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) informed that the minister had briefed President Buhari on various enlightenment activities of her Ministry towards the international campaign.

She further explained that the 16-day activism with the theme, “Orange the World: END VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN NOW!” which started Thursday, November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, will continue until Friday, December 10, 2021, the World Human Rights Day.

Dame Tallen, thereafter, presented the President with commemorative items to mark his identification with Nigerian women.

