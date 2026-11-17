The factional National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Nafi’u Bala Gombe, has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of his resumption of duty as national chairman of the party.

Bala disclosed this in a letter addressed to the Chairman of INEC, dated 16th November, 2026, with reference number ADC/NHQ/CH/2026/001.

The letter, which was received and stamped by the Office of the INEC Chairman on 16th November, 2026, is titled “Notification of resumption of duty as National Chairman pursuant to the declaration delivered by Hon. Justice Peter Lifu on 5th November, 2026.”

Bala said he was writing in his capacity as National Chairman to formally notify the Commission of his resumption.

“This notification follows the Declaration delivered on the 5th day of November, 2026, by Hon. Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, Hon. Nafi’u Bala Gombe v. African Democratic Congress & 4 Others, wherein the Honourable Court declared and affirmed my position as the National Chairman of the Party,” the letter reads.

“In obedience to the said valid and subsisting judgment of the Honourable Court, I have resumed duty as the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress with immediate effect,” he added.

He respectfully requested the Commission to take formal notice of the resumption, recognise him as the National Chairman for all official purposes, correspondence and filings, and update the Commission’s portal accordingly.

Bala said a Certified True Copy of the judgement was attached for the Commission’s record and necessary action.

“I assure the Commission of my continued commitment to constitutional order, due process, and a harmonious working relationship in the interest of our democracy,” he said.

He told the commission that accordingly, all official correspondence, communications, and filings relating to the Party should henceforth be directed to his office at the Party Secretariat, located at No. 4, Miriam Ikejiani Clarke Crescent, Guzape, Abuja.

On Thursday, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, had said at Chatham House in London that the Commission will comply with any court ruling on whether Atiku Abubakar can contest the 2027 presidential election.

Amupitan was responding to a question on the implication of the November 5 judgment by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja which sacked the David Mark-led ADC caretaker committee and nullified its decisions, including the process that produced Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate.

The suit was filed by Nafiu Bala, a former ADC Deputy National Chairman (North-East).

“If it travels through the courts and, as you said, he eventually fails, well, I’m obligated under section 285 of the Constitution of Nigeria to obey every court order, especially if it is from the Supreme Court,” Amupitan had said.

He also disclosed that INEC was handling more than 300 court cases with about 66 days to the 2027 election.

The ADC has filed a notice of appeal and an application for stay of execution against the judgment, but the application is yet to be heard.

Despite the ruling, Atiku has insisted he remains in the 2027 presidential race.