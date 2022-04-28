I have plans to create wealth, lift Ekiti out of poverty ― Oluyede

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr Wole Oluyede, has revealed he has designed a template to create wealth and lift citizens of Ekiti State out of poverty when elected governor in the June 18 governorship election in the state.

He said it would take concerted and ingenious efforts for Ekiti to stand afloat economically, considering the over N88 billion borrowed by the government, N37.8 billion indebtedness on retirees’ gratuity and arrears of workers’ salaries.

The medical doctor turned politician who spoke with newsmen in his country home of Ikere-Ekiti, on Thursday, said the state would continually find it difficult to develop and experience the needed economic growth if it rely only on the federal allocations to drive its economy.

Oluyede promised to carry out radical development by focusing on wealth creation, encouraging commercial agriculture, attracting investments, and making education impressive by giving requisite motivations to teachers.

According to him, “Under my government, students will have access to informal and formal education. We need to have education system that is geared toward problem-solving. In Britain, UK, Australia, and China, they started teaching students how to solve problems from age 3.

“In the area of health, our hospitals will be equipped based on needs and not by just purchasing equipment that will not be useful. We will ensure effective communication among the primary, secondary and tertiary health institutions for quality healthcare delivery.





” We need re-orientation and I must tell you that wealth creation is my top priority because we have to deliberately do something to create something for our people to survive and come out of poverty.

“As I was told, the state had borrowed up to N88 billion. We have 2.3million well-educated persons having nothing to do. If all Ekiti is to share from the N3 billion monthly allocation, then it amounts to N1,100 per month and N35 per day. This is extreme poverty and there is no plan on how to get out of this under the present government.

“Our politicians are no longer talking about how to improve our Internal Generated Revenue. Our election is now see and buy. Until we gain the insight and we accept we are poor, we are not going to solve our problem as a state.”

On why he parted ways with the All Progressives Congress and defected to ADC, Oluyede explained that “I left their ranks because they were not solving the problems they were supposed to solve. We have a serious problem in this country and until we reason well, they will remain there.

“The way they pick candidates for elections is totally corrupt, inept and uncaring. Look at their candidates for the election, especially the deputy governorship candidate. When you see a set of people who make decisions based on self, then it becomes challenging.

“I am not desperate to be governor, but I am desperate to win and solve Ekiti’s problems. Our people must make a choice. We have plans in ADC.”

He promised that his government will tackle the menace of insecurity headlong, to be able to attract investments to the state.

