I have over 500 body counts, slept with seven women at once — Adult film actor

American adult film actor and social media personality, King Nasir, has revealed that he has slept with over 500 women and once had sex with seven women at the same time.

He made the disclosure during an interview with Nigerian influencer Egungun of Lagos, where he spoke about his lifestyle, love interests, and career in the adult film industry.

In the interview, King Nasir expressed admiration for Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Tems, saying his interest in her goes beyond what happens on screen.

“My female crush in Nigeria is Tems. If she gives me the chance, I’m down — film or no film. It’s about whatever she wants to do,” he said.

He also spoke about his experience in the industry, claiming to have been with hundreds of women.

“My body count is probably over 500 ladies. I really don’t keep count, to be honest, but I know it’s a lot,” he admitted.

When asked how he maintains his stamina, the actor said it comes from consistent exercise.

“The source of my strength is working out. I work out a lot.”

King Nasir explained that his filming schedule depends on his location and the number of available partners.

“I film as often as possible. It depends on where I am and how many women are available,” he added.

Speaking about Nigerian women, he described them as confident and expressive.

“Nigerian women are bad. I won’t even lie. Yes, they run after me — they want me sexually.”

He also shared that he once fulfilled a fantasy involving multiple women.

“I have slept with seven girls together before. It was my vision at one point to be a porn star, and I guess I’m in it right now.”

Despite moral criticism and public judgment, King Nasir said he is not moved by people’s opinions.

“I get judged a lot, but I still do what I do anyway. There’s not enough judgment in the world to stop me.”

