I have no rift with Olubadan ― Makinde

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, declared that he had no rift with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Makinde’s declaration comes against the backdrop of fears in some quarters that the state government was opposed to the decision of the Olubadan to install Yekini Abass as Babaloja of Oyo State.

Makinde’s visit to commemorate with the Olubadan on his 92nd birthday, saw him approve of the Olubadan’s appointment of Yekini Abass as the Babaloja of Oyo State while asking that due process for the appointment be followed.

The governor maintained that contrary to insinuations that a rift existed between him and Kabiyesi, “there can never be issues between them and if there are, he and Kabiyesi will settle as father and son.”

“I want to say here that since Kabiyesi has taken such a decision, it is confirmed by the government as well. So, they should follow the needed due process. Kabiyesi cannot make a decision and we will overturn it.

“Those who are fond of peddling negative news about the Oyo State government and what we are doing in the state are saying there is rancour between Kabiyesi and me.

“Let me say this again that I was brought up responsibly and I will never disrespect elders. Whoever becomes governor should know that the position expires in four years, and if he wishes to seek reelection, he must come back to tell the people.

“If the people want him, he will be voted for and vice versa. But what about Kabiyesi? Once he ascends the throne, he stays there until he joins his ancestors. So, there is nothing that could have caused a rift between us.

“I want to assure once again, that we will do all that is needed to be done as a government, not only for the Olubadan but also for all our traditional rulers in Oyo State. We will always give what is due to them. If there are issues, Baba can call me and we will settle things amicably.

“Some even said I have not come to greet Baba since I became governor, I think the next time they say so, people should be able to tell them to face their business and leave Baba and me alone,” Makinde added.

While congratulating the Olubadan on his 92nd birthday, Makinde assured that his administration will continue to give all traditional rulers what is due to them.

He stressed that his government will continue to respect traditional institutions in the state that he would never disrespect elders.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to our people to uphold unity. I remember I said during my electioneering campaign that my government would prioritise tackling hunger and poverty. Hunger and poverty don’t know Christians and Muslims. So, let us tell those who want to divide us with religion that they should steer clear and do the right thing,” he said.

“The reason I am here this afternoon is that I was not around when you celebrated your 92nd birthday last week. I was at Ondo State. So, today, I came with a full entourage of government functionaries to specially greet you, and I pray that you will live long by the grace of God,” Makinde said.

