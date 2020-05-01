I have no rift with my deputy, says Governor Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Friday, described reports of a rift with his deputy, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, in the running of governance as fabrication of disgruntled individuals

Speaking at state headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ibadan, in commemoration of this year’s workers’ day, Makinde said that contrary to the reports, he, his deputy and other cabinet menbers continue to have very cordial relationships.

“I have seen in the past weeks some articles which have attempted to divide us. They have insinuated rift within our cabinet and have tried to make it look like we are not united in this battle to restore the economic health of our great state.

“I want to assure the good people of Oyo State that these are just disgruntled people clutching at straws. The entire cabinet will continue to work with the labour movement, with the people of Oyo State to ensure the state attains its rightful place in Nigeria,” Makinde said.