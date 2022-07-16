I have no rest ‘cos my wife fights, threatens me always —Husband

An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State has granted a 45-year-old man, Ibrahim Idris divorce on the accounts of disrespect, constant fight and threat by his wife, Bosede.

Delivering judgment, the court president, Mrs Foluke Oyeleye observed that their marriage had broken irretrievably.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Oyeleye awarded custody of their child to Bosede and ordered that Ibrahim should be responsible for her school fees.

She also ordered that the child should attend a Muslim school while the petitioner was entitled to visit the child at the school.

According to Oyeleye, the petitioner should pay N10,000 monthly for the upkeep, feeding and maintenance of the child.

Giving evidence, Ibrahim said: “I have no rest of mind because Bosede refuses to take correction while she also threatens me.

“I have performed my duty as a husband and father towards my family and never left any stone unturned.

“I want custody of my child because I want her to be tutored in Islamic way and attend a Muslim school like my other children,” he said.

Giving evidence, Bosede, 32, denied the allegations leveled against her by her husband.

“He has not been taking care of our daughter.

“My daughter misbehaved after he took her away from me to live with him. This indicates improper upbringing,” she said.

Bosede prayed the court to order Ibrahim to return her industrial sewing machine,12.5kg gas cylinder and pressing iron.

She further prayed the court to award her custody of their six-year-old daughter.





