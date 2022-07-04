I have no relationship with Abuja property investigated by ICPC ― Buratai

The former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said he has no relationship with the property in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja that was investigated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) or said K Salam Construction Company Nigeria, as stated in an online publication, describing the report as efforts to defame him.

Buratai made the denial on Monday at a press briefing held on his behalf by his legal representative, Ugochukwu Osuagwu, describing the report as one devoid of fact in an effort to defame and discredit him.

He said during the briefing, “We have read through the said factless publication and we have sought the views of LT Gen. T.Y. Buratai (Rtd) and we can confirm that the said publication is filled with mischief, baseless and concocted.”

According to Osuagwu, the publication linking the recovered properties on Wuse 2 to the former Chief of Army Staff is sheer character assassination on Buratai as the ICPC last week came up with a disclosure of investigating and recovering some property including exotic cars but never linked this to the former COAS and had denied that Buratai owned the property.

“Our attention has been drawn to a publication dated July 1, 2022 by an online media entitled ‘PHOTOS: Safe with Foreign Currencies, Posh Vehicles Recovered from Ex-Army Chief, Buratai.’ The said publication claimed the following properties were recovered from a house on Wuse 2 viz: Mercedes Benz 2022, Bulletproof G Wagon (voice customized), valued at N150 million and BMW during the execution of a search warrant on the said house claimed to belong to Ex-Army Chief, Buratai.

“The Mercedez Benz posted by Sahara Reporters is said to have plate number AB]98BH. We have read through the said fact less publication and we have sought the views of LT Gen.T.Y.Buratai (Rtd) show that the said Plate number belongs to a TOYOTA COROLLA, custom colour,” he said.

He added that “Lt. Gen.T.Y. Buratai has no relationship with the said properties nor does he have any relationship with the said K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited. These are fabricated lies to criminally defame the image of LT Gen.T.Y. Buratai.





“First, ICPC in a press release on June 24, 2022, denied any involvement of LT. Gen.T.Y. Buratai with their investigation of the Wuse 2 property; secondly, the Corporate Affairs Commission in a letter dated Monday, 27 June 2022 and signed by A.G. Abubakar, clearly exonerated LT Gen.T.Y. Buratai of having a relationship with the said K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Messrs. Muhammed Ahmed Sallau and Sallau Kabiru are the owners of the said company.

“Thirdly, a check on the FRSC website on the number plate: ABJ98BH attached to the Mercedez Benz is false. Checks show that the said plate number belongs to a Toyota Corolla custom colour. We, therefore use this medium to urge restraint on those who are trying to politicize what is purely a matter being investigated.

“With ICPC having cleared the air on this subject matter it will be preposterous to now try to politicize the matter,” Osuagwu said, reiterating that Buratai is already taking action against those spreading the falsehood.

“Where is the copy of the said search report allegedly quoted? Why was it not exhibited? We, therefore, use this medium to urge restraint on those who are trying to politicize what is purely a matter being investigated. With ICPC having cleared the air on this subject matter, it will be preposterous to now try to politicise the matter.

“We can confirm that the said publication is filled with mischief, baseless and concocted. These are fabricated lies to criminally defame the image of LT Gen.T.Y. Buratai,” he emphasised.