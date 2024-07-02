Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State says he has no regrets as the state’s helmsman in the last seven and a half years, stressing that his administration has surpassed all electioneering promises made to the people of the state.

Obaseki, who spoke during an interview with journalists in Benin City, said there is no area or sector he pledged and talked about that he hasn’t impacted.

The governor, who said his government has laid a solid foundation for the progress and development of the state, said he would be remembered as the governor who changed the course of education in Edo and led a number of reforms and programmes that have placed the state on the path of prosperity.“As Edo State governor in these last few years, I don’t have any regrets. In fact, when I look at my manifesto, what I said I was going to do; I’ve surpassed everything I said I will do.

“I have exceeded everything I said I will do and there was not one area I mentioned, that I talked about that I didn’t have a kind of impact on,” he stressed.

Obaseki, who observed that democracy was only a means to an end, added that he was a realistic person, hence one administration or one governor cannot do it all.

“What I have done is to lay a foundation and by the grace of God, we have a successor who will continue to build on that, in the direction that I started with and someone who shares the same values of service to the people.

“Democracy is not a destination in itself; it is a process. It will always be better; things will always be better than when you met them,” he said.

On his impact on various sectors of the economy, Obaseki stated: “Yes, I can beat my chest and say I changed the course of education in my State. I have trained more than half a million children and given them sound, solid basic education but that’s not all they need. Somebody needs to come and build on that.

“In terms of the health care system in my state, I’ve changed it totally, moved my primary health care system from the local government and joined hands with the local government and just refreshed it.”

“I have dealt with the major issues pertaining to health in Nigeria, which is healthcare financing, how you pay out-of-pocket.

“I have a thriving healthcare insurance system in Edo today that has over 250,000 policies, but it needs to grow. So, I just thank God that I had the opportunity to try and if I were to do it again, I will do it exactly like I did it.”

