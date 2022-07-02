I have no planned meeting with Wike in France — Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Chief Bola Tinubu on Friday said there was no planned meeting between him and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in France.

He said the report on the imaginary proposed meeting was fake news.

Tinubu said in a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, that although he is in France, there is no plan to meet the governor.

He, however, clarified that he held Wike in high esteem.

The statement read: “We have seen a viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between APC Presidential Standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

“It has become imperative to set the record straight. Although Asiwaju Tinubu is presently in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever.

“This, however, does not detract from the fact that the APC presidential candidate holds Governor Wike in high esteem.

“And given the national and across-party lines appeal of Asiwaju Tinubu’s candidature, he will not hesitate to meet any important national leader when desirable.

“As made public earlier, Asiwaju Tinubu is in France for some important engagements. He will return to the country shortly.





“We would like, once again, to advice journalists to always cross-check their information with appropriate officers before rushing to press to avoid unintended errors.”

