I have no interest in the governorship of Kogi state ― Sanusi Abubakar Gamji

A front-line politician from the Kogi Central Senatorial district of the state, Alhaji Sanusi Abubakar, (Gamji), has denied any interest in the governorship position of the state slated for next year.

In a statement signed by Alh Abubakar Kent and Alhaji Muhammed Sule, chairman of Team Gamji and Gamji coalition for Asiwaju respectively, said the campaign posters being circulated are the handwork of mischief makers and do not receive his endorsement.

“The posters do not have his endorsement. The success of Asiwaju/Shettima and all APC candidates come 2023 is his interest. He has no knowledge of the said posters, and as such urge the public to ignore them.

“We state here categorically that our patron’s interest is the success of Asiwaju and Shettima come 2023. He has no knowledge of the said posters, so we urge the public to ignore them.

“His focus is on the success of the presidential election and all other APC candidates and not for any personal interest.

“Alhaji Sanusi Abubakar Gamji is in politics to fight our common enemy ‘poverty’. Even though Allah has been kind to him, he feels the pain of the less privileged and says we have to join hands together to fight poverty.”

He urged all his teaming supporters to vote the party to victory come 2023.

