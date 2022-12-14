I have never had a busy December engagement as this since 2017 ― Iyanya

Afrobeat singer, Iyanya is thanking God for a turnaround of his career which had lost its spark but was revived this year.

With three hit singles this year and a new management team, Iyanya said he has to thank God for turning his music career around following the lull it had experienced in the last few years.

The Project Fame winner took to his Instagram page to reveal how he begged show organisers to perform for free this time last year, adding that he was paid to perform at one show but begged organisers to perform at two others for free.

He stated that he couldn’t sit back and not perform at the shows, so he begged to perform so that people could see him.

One year after, Iyanya said things have changed as he now wakes up to credit alerts from shows and bookings for the period of December.

He added that he has been booked to perform at 20 events and more for this festive season alone.

“Last year December, I performed at three shows; one paid and I performed at two for free just to be seen. 2022 December, I wake up everyday to credit alerts for shows. I haven’t had this kind of busy December since 2017. 20 plus shows in a month. Grateful.”

