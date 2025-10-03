Entertainment

I have music ingrained in me – Gospel artiste, Adebola Adeleye

ADERONKE ADESANYA
Gospel artiste, Adebola Adeleye

Nigerian American Gospel Artiste, Dr. Adebola Adeleye has stated that music is ingrained in her.

Adebola, who spoke on how she ventured in music, expressed feelings of being a singer for a long time but ignored it.

She recalled being pulled back whenever she pushed away from it.

The Singer acknowledged her love for music, adding that her father was a lover of gospel music.

Adeleye described her music as a reflection of her journey.

“Music is something that is ingrained in me. I feel it is something that has been there for the longest time even though I ignored it.

“The more I tried to push away from it, the more I got pulled into it. It became obvious that this is a part of me that I could not do away with.”

“I love music, and I love to sing. My dad loves music, and I remember he always played gospel music throughout my childhood and growing up years.”

“My songs are a reflection of my faith journey, growth process, and a capture of how I got to where I am today,” she said.

