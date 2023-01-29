I have moved on from my failed marriage —Wumi Toriola

Popular actress, Wumi Toriola, who joined the list of those with broken marriages in the movie industry some days back, has said she has moved on from the break-up.

R gathered that there were mixed feelings about Toriola’s marriage after she ‘jumped’ on a trending Tiktok challenge where she declared herself a single lady.

Her fans had got wind of trouble in Toriola’s marriage following a report posted on Instagram by a popular blog which claimed that the actress’s marriage crashed because she was violent.

But in her statement made available to R, the mother of one denied the allegation of being a violent partner, saying while she could confirm that her marriage has crashed, she was never violent while it lasted.

The actress, in her statement said:”There has been a lot of media attention on me lately regarding my marriage. Yes, it is true the marriage is over. We have gone our separate ways for over a year now. It didn’t work out, there was no need for drama, hence my reason for not letting my fans know. But I saw a report where it was alleged that I was violent while the marriage lasted, and I used to beat my mother and my mother-in-law. It was reported that my ex allegedly concocted these lies.

“For the record, I am not a violent person. I have not had to exchange punches with anyone and I was never violent in the marriage.”

