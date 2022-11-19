I have high blood pressure ’cos of my wife’s unruly behaviour —Husband

A stay-at-home husband, Gyang Gyang has dragged his wife, Jemima before a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on the grounds that she was not submissive to him and that she travelled without informing him.

The petitioner stated this in a divorce suit he filed against his wife before the court.

“As the head of the house, my wife is supposed to tell me when she’s travelling, but she travels any time she wants without my consent.

“I only find out she has travelled when I don’t see her in the house. She doesn’t take orders from me, and she disrespects me,” he said.

He also told the court that his wife does not contribute to the welfare of the family.

“My wife has never been supportive of our home. She left the upbringing of our children to me.

“I suffer from diabetes and hypertension and spend a lot on medication, but my wife doesn’t care. She has refused to disclose how much she earns as salary to me.

“She is not contributing to the welfare of the family,” he said.

The petitioner prayed the court to dissolve their marriage before he dies of high blood pressure.

The respondent, Jemima a civil servant, who was in court however denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, advised the couple to reconcile.

Yawe stated that, “You have been married for over 27 years, at this point you should be enjoying your retirement and the company of your children instead of seeking divorce.

“Please, try reconciliation, before judgment is passed.”

He, however, adjourned the case.





