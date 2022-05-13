I have God-given talents and medically fit to contest presidency ― Tinubu

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress( APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, who is a frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the party, in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the country, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he is medically fit, and has God-given talents to run for the position of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He stated this on Friday while addressing the delegates and stakeholders of the party at the Conference Hall of the Government House, Minna in Niger State, adding that so many people have talked all sorts of things about him and his perceived ill-health, since he went for medical treatment abroad recently.

The presidential hopeful, who stood up for almost one hour while addressing the stakeholders of the party which included the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, some of his cabinet members, the State Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, the delegates of the party and some state and National Assembly members of the party, noted that he was advised by Governor Sani Bello to address the gathering, but he had decided to turn down the request to sit down while addressing them.

He said, “I will stand up because the job of the presidency is not to carry concrete cement, it has to do with the brain and the talents that God has given one.”

He added that the job of Mr President is not to look at the television set or to watch wrestling matches, saying, rather, “We are looking for a thinker, to fight insecurity for us and we are looking for a thinker who will look at our economy and turn it around for us and we looking for somebody who knows the way to give quality education to our children in order to stop them from roaming the street.

Speaking further, he added “we are smart in our heads, if you want to know it, I have it. Let us pray and see it, it is unbreakable as I have used it to rebuild Lagos in the past.”





He continued “If I become the President of Nigeria, armed bandits will turn away from our land to wherever they come from Insha Allahu and banditry including all forms of terrorists’ activities will be eliminated.

He urged Nigerians to inform those that were behind the ungodly and criminal banditry activities in parts of the country that there was no good business in killing people no matter how much they were making from the efforts, stressing that it is not profitable through kidnap for ransom.

