Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi on Monday, said he has forgiven all those who thought they have offended him.

The governor disclosed this during the Workers Day celebration at PA Ngene Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki.

Umahi who confessed and pleaded for forgiveness for stepping on toes and offending some of the Workers within his 8years tenure, said It was never intentional but for the good of the State.

He however paid glowing tributes to the workforce of the State for their contributions and sacrifices to the development of the State.

“My dear good workers of Ebonyi state, happy workers’ day to you all. This year’s Worker’s Day for us as Government is very significant for so many reasons.

“First, it affords us the opportunity to appreciate you immensely for your robust contributions to the realization of our modest achievements in the past eight years.

“We have every reason to commend you highly for your numerous sacrifices which have paid off in our collective accomplishments as a Government and as a people.”

Umahi pledged to continue to prioritize the welfare of Ebonyi workers until his administration winds up on May 29, 2023.

“As part of efforts in fulfilling our own part of the bargain, we have remained resolute in addressing your welfare needs and will continue to do so until we anchor the ship on May 29, 2023.

“Recall that our administration was the first to implement the new minimum wage and has continued to make regular payment of your salaries and other emoluments a priority.

“Just recently, we approved the payment of outstanding pension and gratuities owed retirees from the creation of the state to date.





“We have also approved some N10,000 exit packages for you which will come with your May salary ahead of the transition of government and so we thank you immensely for your cooperation so far, hoping you extend the same to the incoming administration.

“Once again, happy Workers Day and accept the good wishes of the government and people of the state as I, formally thank our dear workers for their partnership, love, prayers and cooperation these being eight years of my service in Ebonyi state.

“There is no doubt I stepped on toes and offended some. It was never intentional it was the best I knew and for the good of our people, please forgive.

“As I bow out, I have forgiven all those who thought they offended me. May God bless our state, our workers and our people.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE