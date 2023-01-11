I have dated 3 celebrities after BBnaija show, Laycon

”The whole thing was too much for her and myself,I was trying to navigate and focused on trying to maximize all I could from the big brother thing.”

Latest NewsEntertainment
By Rachael Omidiji
dated celebrities BBnaija Laycon

BBNaija Season 5 winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe, aka Laycon, has dated three celebrities, including an actress, after the BBnaija show.

Laycon announced this during a chat with media personality Osi Suave while opening up on his love life.

Speaking on why he broke up with his girlfriend, the reality star said the fame he had became too much for his girlfriend to handle.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE ‘Stop acting like child’: Tweeps attack Brymo over comment on Peter Obi

“If you watch my reality show, you will get the reason. The whole thing was too much for her and myself, I was trying to navigate and focused on trying to maximize all I could from the big brother thing.”

Laycon, however, disclosed that after he broke up with his girlfriend in 2020, he dated three celebrities, including a well-known actress, but the relationships were low-key.

“After that, I have been in relationships with a couple of public figures, but it was on the low. I dated 3 public figures, one was an actress”, he said.

The website, which gives back part of the money spent on shopping is now available in Nigeria

You might also like
Latest News

Journalists forum hosts national summit on migration

Latest News

A’Ibom Govt set to inaugurate modern skill acquisition centre to boost…

Latest News

2023 budget: EFCC, NASENI get highest allocations from N148.169bn appropriated fund

Latest News

Diri inaugurates first electronic filling court in Nigeria

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More