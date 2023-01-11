I have dated 3 celebrities after BBnaija show, Laycon

”The whole thing was too much for her and myself,I was trying to navigate and focused on trying to maximize all I could from the big brother thing.”

BBNaija Season 5 winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe, aka Laycon, has dated three celebrities, including an actress, after the BBnaija show.

Laycon announced this during a chat with media personality Osi Suave while opening up on his love life.

Speaking on why he broke up with his girlfriend, the reality star said the fame he had became too much for his girlfriend to handle.

“If you watch my reality show, you will get the reason. The whole thing was too much for her and myself, I was trying to navigate and focused on trying to maximize all I could from the big brother thing.”

Laycon, however, disclosed that after he broke up with his girlfriend in 2020, he dated three celebrities, including a well-known actress, but the relationships were low-key.

“After that, I have been in relationships with a couple of public figures, but it was on the low. I dated 3 public figures, one was an actress”, he said.