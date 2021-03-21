I have chosen a worthy path, to serve humanity and promote global peace, says Obasanjo

Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, said he has committed his remaining years on earth to the service of humanity and promotion of global peace.

He said this during the 20th anniversary of the Communion of Faith Assembly /dedication of its new cathedral, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

“I am committed to global peace and service to humanity and I am here to play my part in peace building.

ALSO READ: How successive governments have stifled agricultural potential in Nigeria

“The best way to determine a successful life is by measuring the positive impacts that life has made on other lives,” Obasanjo said.

The former president promised not to deviate from the path he had chosen to serve God.

Obasanjo applauded the Pastor In Charge of the Church, Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya, who doubles as the State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and its leadership for the promotion of peace in the state.

He noted that Pastor Akin-Akinsanya has been committed to expanding “God’s kingdom on earth” and enhancing peaceful co-existence in the state.

The State Governor, Dapo Abiodun who was represented by his the Chief of Staff, Salisu Shuaibu, acknowledged the key role CAN “is playing in sustaining peace in the state.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE