I have burning desire to liberate Imo citizens from poverty — Ex-deputy gov

The former Deputy Governor of Imo State and a major contender in the 2027 governorship race, Prince Eze Madumere, has expressed his burning desire to liberate his people from poverty, deprivation, lack, and want.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri, Imo State, Prince Madumere shared insight into his ambition to govern the state come 2027.

He stated that he has already marshalled a blueprint tailored to meet the needs of the people.

He urged the citizenry to anticipate a transformative and promising agenda—”the big beautiful deal”—built on trust and belief in a future anchored on policies for sustainable development, as opposed to empty promises and confusion.

The former Deputy Governor could be likened to fine wine—tested and proven—having garnered extensive experience in governance as the engine room that propels the wheels of administration.

Prince Madumere, a thoroughbred administrator and strategist, asserted that even at 61, he remains fully prepared to restore the hopes and aspirations of the people. He appealed for calmness and understanding from the citizenry.

Madumere, who also plays the role of a political stabilizer, urged Imolites to make informed choices based on capacity, acumen, and dexterity, rather than mediocrity. He emphasized that the time has come to lead the people to the promised land through what he called “The Journey of Grace.”

He said, “The time to change the narrative and trajectory is fast approaching. I salute the resourcefulness, courage, and optimism of Imolites. Together, by His grace and favour, we shall enter the promised land—flowing with milk and honey—as I march forward at 61, under God’s mercy, grace, and protection.”

He added, “Let’s build a future for ourselves and the next generation. Let us approach it with optimism, doggedness, a positive mindset, and unity of purpose, all aimed at creating an egalitarian society where everyone’s needs and aspirations evolve from dreams into reality.”

Prince Eze Madumere, the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, is an American-trained technocrat par excellence, a bridge builder, and an epitome of human kindness. He is widely regarded as a visionary leader who listens to the heartbeat of the people—even at 61.

