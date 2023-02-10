Israel Arogbonlo

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed how he has been surviving on ₦20,000 following the naira scarcity posed by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s currency redesign.

In an article titled “Living on shoestring budget,” Adesina said he, alongside others, had left for a journey that would take them to “Bauchi, Lagos, Senegal, Katsina, Kano, and Jigawa” from January 23 to January 31.

He commented on the journey, “I didn’t want to be like the unwise cripple, who had been told that war was approaching, but who stayed put in the same spot. So I parked everything I had, every dime, and sent it to the bank. I didn’t want my modest funds to become something fit only for the museum.”

“The Central Bank of Nigeria secured a ten-day extension of the deadline from President Muhammadu Buhari, which has been further extended by a Supreme Court ruling. It has not changed the fact that I’ve spent the sum of N20,000 for one week, and I’m still spending it. Shoestring budget? Yes, you are right.”

According to him, he spent N6,000 for three days and by Friday, it had shrunk to N2, 500.00.

“From Friday till the following Wednesday, I became very gentle, (by force) stretching N12,000.00 as far as I could. Fortunately, there was enough food at home. If there wasn’t, I would drink garri and groundnuts. And why not? That was what the times called for. Pragmatism. No pain, no gain. It was my own contribution to the success of a policy that was bound to do our country good,” he added.

