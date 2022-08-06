I have arthritis in my knees

I was diagnosed with severe arthritis about two months ago and I have been on several medications since then. However, the pains have persisted and the pain in my knees does not allow me to walk well. Kindly let me know what to do about it.

Simon (by SMS)

Although there’s no permanent cure for arthritis, there are many treatments available to ease symptoms and prevent joint damage. In addition to medications which must be prescribed by doctors, exercise also helps to reduce pain and stiffness. Heat, cold and massage have also been found to ease the pain while losing weight is usually prescribed for those on the heavy side. If all these do not improve your condition, you will need to see your doctor for a proper review.

