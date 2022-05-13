I have always served as a companion to our father, the Olofa -New Aare Bobajiroro of Offaland, Alhaji Musbau Olalekan Olaniyi

The Chief Executive Officer, PrintBest Ltd and Patron, Pasuma Fans Club Worldwide, Alhaji Musbau Olalekan Olaniyi, will today be installed as the Aare Bobajiroro of Offaland by the Olofa of Offa, His Royal Majesty, Oba Mufutau Oloyede Gbadamosi Ajagungbade l, Esuwoye ll. In this interview by Tribune’s ADEWUYI ONIGBINDE, Alhaji Olaniyi speaks on the chieftaincy title conferment and other related issues. Excerpts:

How would you describe your emergence as the Aare Bobajiroro of Offa?

It was a special gift to me on my 35th birthday and that was October 23, 2021. My respected royal father, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, gave me a wonderful gift by announcing me as the Aare Bobajiroro of Offaland. I was so shocked, although many can attest to my closeness to him, including your good self. The announcement was shocking and I feel honoured and privileged to be given such a title at my age. So, it was a wonderful gift.

What do you think you have been doing that earned you this title?

I have been doing many things in the community and I have always kept in touch with my father, the Olofa, on many developmental projects. I would say I had always been seen as the unofficial Bobajiroro. We always go out together and on some occasions, he asks for my opinion on issues and I never disappoint him. He said he wanted to formalise the title and that was how the issue of the installation came up.

The title ‘Aare Bobajiroro’ literally title means special adviser to the king or the king’s confidant. How do you hope to balance your duty to the king and your busy schedule?

Yes, it is just a matter of time and schedule. We are now in the digital age. I don’t need to be physically present in Offa before I can carry out my duty. We communicate often on the phone if am not around. So, distance or schedule does not affect my performance as the Aare Bobajiroro.

You were a banker before resigning from the banking sector and venturing into private business which culminated in PrintBest Ltd today. What informed your decision to dump banking for business?

I worked with the UBA, Lokoja branch, for a little more than a year. I was in the customer service unit. I worked there with my National Diploma certificate and that was immediately after I left school. I had to resign to further my education and subsequently, I got employed in a multinational oil company in Port Harcourt where I have been working to date. PrintBest Ltd is a personal business and also a means of empowering youths in the community.

How would you describe Nigeria’s economic condition in relation to business activities?

It has been very tough. A minister said during a ministerial briefing that running a successful business in the country is very difficult. So, you must give kudos to whoever is running a business under the present economic condition because the cost of running a business is high. We all know the costs of desiel, PMS, gas. It is tough paying salaries, maintaining equipment and still trying to make a profit. So, the present economic condition is a big challenge to business but we believe relief will come soon when we have our local refinery where we can refine our products.

People see you in different lights. Who exactly is Alhaji Musbau Olaniyi?

Musbau Olalekan Olaniyi was born precisely on October 23, 1986 into the family of Alhaji Muritala Olaniyi and the late Alhaja Silifat Olaniyi of Sakosi Compound in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State. l started my formal education at Nawair-Ud-Deen Primary School, Kaduna. I proceeded to Ansar-Ud-Deen Secondary School, Kaduna, and later to the Kaduna State Polytechnic and then the Federal University of Technology, Minna, where I had my National Diploma and Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering, respectively. My Master’s degree in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University is in view.

I am an entrepreneur. PrintBest Ltd will be 10 years old in a couple of months and the company, for me, is just a way of contributing to the progress of my community and the country at large by providing employment for the people.

Talking about being a socialite, I love Pusuma and his music. I was made the patron of Pasuma Fans Club Worldwide.

In the aspect of religion, I am the National Amir of Al-lmam Muideen Islamic Foundation. I have many other roles I am playing in the community.





You always participate in Offa development projects, are you interested in venturing into politics?

I can’t say precisely for now. It depends on what the future holds and the future belongs to Almighty Allah. But everything that I am doing now is not for any political reasons. I am doing it for Allah and for the benefit of mankind. I am doing it for the progress of my community and complementing my father’s efforts, the Olofa, to achieve modern Offa. So, what I am doing is just to give back to my community.

How are you going to use your new status to impact all sons and daughters of Offa?

I have always had a positive impact on my people and the community at large. This will spur me to do more and not to relent on giving back to my people. So, God willing, I will not relent in providing succour for my people.

What are the activities lined up for the installation ceremony?

We will have a couple of events. During the week, we will have a religious event where there will be lecture, prayers and on a Friday that precedes the day, we will have a football match between my friends and PrintBest football team. On Saturday, which is the day of investiture, we will have the programme at the Olofa palace and the reception at Imperial Events Centre, also in Offa. We pray that everything goes as planned. There is a committee in charge of the ceremony and we pray for a successful ceremony.

What is your advice for all other sons and daughters of Offa?

My advice for everybody is to join my father, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, the Olofa of Offa, in the efforts to achieve our dream of building a modern Offa. If you look around, there are many developmental projects going on. Many people have keyed into the projects. I advise others to join the train so that collectively we will take Offa to greater heights.

How would you describe your relationship with the Olofa?

It is a father-and-son relationship. In fact, I had to name my son ‘Sultan Asumo’ after my royal father, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Asumo Okin Ajagungbade l Esuwoye ll. My biological father is also Asumo Okin. That shows how much I love my royal father and I am glad that he returns the love. So, it is mutual love between a father and his son.