I had stroke after my wife fought me, our son broke bottle on my head, man tells court

A man, Oluseye, has told Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, that he is no longer interested in his marriage to his wife, Adesua, on the grounds of irresponsibility, constant fight, and an attempt on his life.

Oluseye told the court that his 20-year-old marriage to Adesua was filled with regret because she was a thorn in the flesh.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant never ceased to fight him, her neighbours, and the neighbourhood.

According to Oluseye, Adesua’s quarrelsome nature led to his having stroke.

He stated further that his wife had lived in four different houses since they got married and always ended up being thrown out because she was mean.

The plaintiff added that it was unfortunate that their children took after the defendant because she refused to give them proper training.

Oluseye stated that their first child broke a bottle on his head and almost killed him.

He also said that at another time, the children dragged him on the floor while he was fighting with their mother, which resulted in his being hospitalised for weeks.

Oluseye told the court that he had had enough of his wife’s atrocities and thus prayed for divorce.

Adesua denied all the allegations brought against her but agreed to divorce.

Oluseye, in his evidence, said, “My 20-year-old marriage to my wife is full of woes.

“I now have stroke as a result of my wife’s quarrelsome nature.

“I regret ever marrying my wife.

“My wife and I had a traditional wedding, but I did not pay her bride price.”

“I rented an apartment for her after we got married, but she was thrown out of it after a few years because she was always at loggerheads with the landlady.

“My wife is unruly and disrespects me.

“She refuses that I have a say in our marriage and also disallows me from raising our children well.

“I rented another apartment for her after she was thrown out of the first, but she still refused to change.

“She was mean and always fighting with her neighbours.

“She was given a quit notice at the end of the day.

“She lived in two other houses I rented for her, but she ended up with the same story.

“I asked her to move into my house, but she ended up denting my image in the neighbourhood.

“My wife and our children made themselves a nuisance. They fought the neighbourhood.

“She refused that I reprimand our children and they eventually got out of hand.

“Our first child broke a bottle on my head while during a disagreement.

“At another time, both my wife and our children fought me.

“Our children dragged me on the floor and almost killed me.

“I ended up being put on admissions in the hospital for weeks.

“My lord, I have had enough of my wife’s atrocities.

“I pray that the court end our union.”

The court president, Mrs S.M. Akintayo adjourned the case until June 18 for further hearing.

