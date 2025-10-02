I had good sleep, breakfast after cancelling Independence Day parade — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the cancellation of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day military parade gave him the opportunity to rest well and enjoy a “nice breakfast” on Wednesday.

The Federal Government had earlier announced the cancellation of the parade scheduled for October 1.

In a statement released on Monday by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, it was explained that the decision “is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary.”

Speaking at the unveiling of the renovated Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly known as the National Arts Theatre in Lagos, Tinubu said the cancellation gave him a break from the “monotony” of the usual military parade.

“I’m more than grateful for tonight. I enjoyed the evening. Happy 65th Independence Anniversary. This has broken the monotony of military march-past, parade and everything.

“By cancelling this programme, I was able to have a good sleep, have a nice breakfast and wait for this evening. And the evening is well spent,” he said.

Tinubu arrived at the venue at about 6:24 p.m. for the reopening ceremony of the monument, which was funded and overseen by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee.

The president had in July renamed the edifice after Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, describing him as “one of the greatest assets of the world, Africa and Nigeria.”

“So, it couldn’t have been anything else and I know definitely you (referring to Soyinka) will not disobey this president. I said it has to be Wole Soyinka Centre,” Tinubu added.

The unveiling was attended by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin; Speaker Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu; the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; and Wole Soyinka himself, who was the host of the occasion.

