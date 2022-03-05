I had fame, yet I was dying daily… —Eva Alordiah pours out mind in new revelation

From her first-ever studio recording, ‘I Dey Play’ on which she featured Tha Suspect and was recorded over Lil Wayne’s A Milli instrumental in 2009, to her last major work in 2015, Eva enjoyed a lot of airplays and was fans’ favourite as she was on top of her game and was mistress over her words. No doubt, she was outstanding and was regarded as one of the best female rappers in Nigeria and in Africa, even though the dream was to be the GREATEST!

On her return note on Twitter, she wrote: “5 years ago I gave up my dream of becoming the greatest female rapper in Africa. I was suffering a deep, dark depression. Today I own a Tech Start-up, I have new life and I’m recording again! Here’s what I have learned about giving up your dreams, depression and finding yourself.

“You are an artist, you are not your art. Over the years I had become identified with what I did — Eva The Rapper – I didn’t know myself beyond that. It has taken years of persistent introspection, meditation and patience to know myself and stand apart from my work.”

“I now understand the depression as a spiritual experience- a shedding of old layers, the stripping away of illusion, a coming face to face with all that isn’t so I can see what IS I am not my thoughts, I am not my body. I am not my accomplishments,” she said.

Speaking further, she wrote: “The depression was the pathway to my awakening. It forced me to give up who I thought I was, to block off everyone else and their dogmas, and to accept a state of nothingness. I found peace when I accepted myself as No thing, No one, No me.

“Your Purpose in life has nothing to do with making money and getting fame. I was famous, yet I was dying daily in the loneliness of my privacy. I found purpose when I learned that my gifts were given me by the creator to help people focus on serving people, all else is bullshit

“Fame can destroy you if you are not grounded in your Source. Everyone knew who I was, but I looked in the mirror and was lost! I committed myself to know myself and God within. I questioned everything and searched in weird places for ancient wisdom. If you seek you shall find

“Be you, the world will adjust. In finding myself again, I realized I didn’t have to do what was expected of me. I started using my gifts in new ways and felt no pressure to please anyone. I simply did what I wanted to do.

“Sometimes you may have to give up who you think you should be so you can become who you really came to be. I thought I wanted to be a rapper. Now I have come to understand myself as a Teacher at my core. My skills in writing, speaking, Music- all combine now to help me teach

“What people think is their problem to deal with. Trust that you know what you are doing. I got even more depressed reading comments like — “you fell off “what are you doing with your life?”, “your career crashed” — I learned to block the noise and trust my way. I am happier for it.

“In finding yourself and starting over, you are allowed to do whatever the fuck you want. I gave myself permission to try new things and do it all!”

The mother of one, however, explained what she was up to during the time she was away from the music scene. She said she was able to acquire diverse skills. “I built a SAAS platform, created content online, I hosted Webinars, I did more writing. As an Artist, taking a break from your Art is Beneficial.

“If you spend your time away developing yourself and acquiring new skills, everything you learn will combine to make you an even better Artist. I didn’t quit music. I stopped to go find my true self. I am better for it,” she added.

She also highlighted seven things that helped her overcome the depression as making peace with being a nobody, having positive affirmations and journaling, having an obsession with Self-development, intense daily exercise, ferocious reading and study meditation and connecting with nature.

She also said for five years, through her healing process, she stopped listening to music, stopped watching TV and stopped going out. Instead, she stayed home and read books, listened to some audio trainings, enrolled in “YouTube University” and spent time with her family. Eva also listed some of the speakers she listened to and books she read during this period.

“PS: When I was depressed, I was also, unfortunately, broke AF. I turned to the internet and learned how to make money online by selling my own digital products,” she added.

She, therefore, urged people to be vocal about their pain, as they help the next person every time they share such an experience. “Sharing my stories through the years has been a super weapon for me, I made a short film about my depression story at the very peak of it – ‘Watch dying to live’ on Youtube.

