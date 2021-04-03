I got married at age 20, divorced at 22 ― Don Jazzy breaks silence about his love life

Popular Nigerian Music Producer and Record Label owner, Michael Collins, but widely known by his stage name Don Jazzy has finally broken the silence about his love life.

It would be recalled that a lot of people and followers of the Mavin Boss have always been on his neck to reveal when he was going to get married or when he will reveal the woman behind the scenes.

Don Jazzy has, however, broken the silence about his relationship life as he revealed he was married when he was 20 years old, but got divorced from his wife at age 22 because he placed more priority on music than on his family.

He took to his Instagram page to share the emotional story about how his love for music made him lose his ex-wife and “best friend”.

In his words: “For so long everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well the truth is almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful.

“I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and fucked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music.

“Music became priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and fuck it up again. So I’m taking my time. Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private actually.

“Past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah make una no vex o.”

Don Jazzy is the founder and CEO of Mavin Records and he is 38 years old.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…I got married at age 20 I got married at age 20

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…I got married at age 20 I got married at age 20