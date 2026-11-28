I’m their number two.” Those were the words of 24-year-old Gift (surname withheld) as he admitted his membership of the Eiye Confraternity during interrogation following his arrest in Ede, Osun State.

The suspect was arrested alongside another suspect, Ayuba (surname withheld), following an intelligence-led operation by the Osun State Police Command. The command said its detectives acted on information obtained from suspects previously arrested in connection with a cult-related attack in Ede. The intelligence reportedly led officers to the suspects, who were apprehended in the early hours of November 9.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, a locally made firearm, four live cartridges, an axe and charms were also recovered during a search.

During interrogation, Gift revealed that he was the second-in-command of the Eiye Confraternity in Ede, while Ayuba admitted his association with Gift, with whom he lived. He disclosed that he was aware of Gift’s involvement in cultism but was not bothered because he was interested in his talents as a musician and an artiste.

In an interview with Saturday Tribune, Gift, who claimed to hold a Higher National Diploma in Network and Cloud Computing, also disclosed that he was initiated into the confraternity late in 2024 after being approached by members attracted to his musical and artistic talents. “Eiye cult members walked up to me and expressed their interest in my talent. Then, they urged me to join them. Though I hesitated initially, I later agreed and became a member after initiation,” Gift said.

How I was initiated

Gift recounted how he was blindfolded during the initiation while members uttered words he could not clearly understand. He acknowledged that he was slightly beaten during the process. “After all the rites were completed, I was given a confraternity name, ‘Ostrich’, and told that I had become a member,” he stated.

His rise to the position of number two, however, was not immediate. Gift said he attained the position recently, although he did not disclose how he rose through the ranks.

The suspect, who admitted being at the scene of the confrontation between his cult group and the Aiye Confraternity that led to his arrest, distanced himself from the violence. He insisted that he was at the gathering to celebrate students’ sign-out and was not part of any plan to attack a rival group.

“The little I know is that when they met on the school premises, there were altercations between the two cult groups, which later led to shouting between them,” he said, adding that he could not explain what triggered the confrontation.

He claimed that the intervention of the police caused everyone to flee, insisting that he was not involved in planning any violent confrontation.

However, the discovery of a battle axe in his possession raised further questions during the interrogation. When asked whether the axe recovered by the police belonged to him, Gift admitted that it was in his possession, but claimed he had held it for personal protection in case of any confrontation.

“When the incident happened, I felt that I probably needed to protect myself from other cult groups because I’m someone everybody knows. I had to hold it for my own safety,” he said.

He also admitted that charms were recovered from him, explaining that he had some knowledge of what he described as African traditional spiritual practices.

In a striking revelation, Gift confirmed that he attended church despite possessing charms, although he said he was not taking them to church.

Despite his involvement in the confraternity, Gift claimed he did not regularly participate in its activities, saying he was a public figure who preferred to stay away from confrontations.

The second suspect, Ayuba, denied being a full member, although he acknowledged his association with the Eiye Confraternity through Gift.

The Osun State-born student, who said he completed his National Diploma in Banking and Finance at the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, in 2024, disclosed that he had remained in the school community and was living with Gift, whom he identified as a senior member of the confraternity.

“I’m not a full member of that cult,” he said, insisting that although he associated with the group, he had not been formally initiated.

Asked how he became associated with the confraternity, Ayuba said he was close to Gift, whom he described as his “area brother,” and that their relationship brought him into contact with the group.

Ayuba acknowledged knowing that his companion was a cultist and admitted accompanying him to musical shows and other social activities, but denied attending cult meetings or participating in violent confrontations.

He explained that he was at the gathering where the police arrested them because of a sign-out celebration, claiming that he had hoped to receive money contributed by members to help him replace a lost phone.

“They gathered to raise money for me to buy a new phone,” he said, explaining his association with the group.

When confronted with allegations that the gathering was connected to plans for a clash between rival cult groups, he denied involvement in any such arrangement, maintaining that the event was a celebration.

He also denied possessing the axe or charms reportedly recovered during the police operation, distancing himself from the items allegedly found in his companion’s possession.

The command said investigations were ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members and dismantle the criminal networks, adding that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Zungura, warned against cultism, the illegal possession of firearms and other criminal activities, while urging residents to provide credible information to aid crime prevention and security efforts.