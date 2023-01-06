I gave rapist condom but he refused, married nurse tells court

“I told him to hold on and that I had a condom in my bag”

A married woman, identified simply as Imolita, has narrated how she was raped by a security guard, Ibuchi Emmanuel, at a school where she worked as a nurse.

Narrating her ordeal before a Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos, said she was on night duty on the day the incident happened, while Emmanuel was also on duty that night.

The suspected rapist, according to her, refused to use condom despite begging him.

“I asked him if he knew about the place I came from. I reminded him that I’m from Delta and women from that state don’t meet other men once married.

“I continued to beg him and told him that his action would cost me my marriage.

“He said anything that would happen should happen. I told him to hold on and that I had a condom in my bag.

“He said no and that was when he finished having his way with me,” Imolita told the court.

She further added she told the defendant to get a condom because she thought would use the chance to escape.

The case was adjourned by Justice Ramon Oshodi till March 22, 2023, for continuation of trial, while the defendant was remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre.