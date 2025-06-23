I gave Nigerian artistes confidence to smoke ‘igbo’ on screen — Terry G

Controversial singer Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has claimed he was the trailblazer who gave Nigerian artistes the confidence to smoke cannabis, locally known as igbo, on screen.

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, the Free Madness crooner asserted that his actions paved the way for today’s musicians to display such behavior publicly.

He wrote, “No hard feelings, it’s all love, but no forget say if no be my sacrifice, none of your fav go get liver to smoke Igbo for screen.”

Terry G, also known as the Akpako Master, suggested that prior to his rise to fame, Nigerian artistes lacked the courage to openly consume cannabis in music videos or public appearances.

His assertion, however, sparked mixed reactions online, with critics pointing out that legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti was known for publicly smoking cannabis long before Terry G’s emergence.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE