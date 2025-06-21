‘I found out that my husband was a cultist, drug addict one month into our marriage’

Grade A Customary Court, Court 2, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has dissolved the 10-year-old wedlock between a couple, Adebimpe and Olusoji, on the account of irresponsibility, lack of care and love; deceit, drug addiction and domestic violence by the latter towards the former.

Adebimpe, who dragged her husband, Olusoji, to court, stated that he failed to take care of her and their children.

She also said that her husband deceived her when they met that he was a National Diploma Certificate holder and that he only told her the truth about his educational status a few weeks to their wedding.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant confessed to her that he was rusticated from school for a banned cult-related offence.

She added that she discovered he was addicted to drugs a month after they got married and also said that he resigned from work and started living on her.

Adebimpe further alleged that Olusoji was a brute, saying that he once beat her till she fainted.

She also told the court that she got him arrested and detained by the police following the incident.

She further explained that one of their children, who is a female, started complaining of vaginal pain after she paid him a visit in his new place of abode.

Adebimpe prayed the court to dissolve their union and grant her custody of their children.

She also requested an order restraining her husband from harassing, threatening and beating her, and also interfering with her private life.

Olusoji failed to make an appearance in court despite being served court summonses.

Adebimpe, in her testimony, said: “I met my husband in 2014, and we got married in 2015. My parents returned to him the bride price he paid on me.

“My husband built our relationship on deceit. He lied to me when we were courting that he had a National Diploma degree, but later confessed a few weeks to our wedding that he was expelled from school as a result of his involvement in banned cult activities.

“I discovered a month into our marriage that my husband is a drug addict. I reported him to his parents, who asked that I pray for him.

“They assured me that he would change, but unfortunately, he got worse.

“My husband was irresponsible and negligent of my needs and those of our children. He hardly gave us feeding allowance and was indifferent to our children’s education.

“He always complained of paucity of fund anytime I challenged him to be up to his responsibilities in the home and would sometimes beat me to a pulp.

“I was therefore left with no other choice than to add his duties to mine in the home.

“My husband, to my chagrin, resigned his job and started living on me.

“Life became tougher because we were invariably eating from hand to mouth.

“He stopped coming home to sleep after we fought over his irresponsible act.

“The conflict in our marriage was resolved after our parents mediated in our differences, but my husband still refused to return home.

“He came on a few occasions to check on our children.

“On one of these occasions, he had an altercation with our landlord who gave us a quit notice.

“I reported him to his mother, and he got angry and beat me till my face got swollen.

“He did not stop beating me until I fainted.

“I got him arrested by the police and he was detained for days.

“Our female child who is the youngest of our children has been complaining of vaginal pain, which is accredited to my husband when the children paid him a visit in his new abode.

“My husband destroyed the pictures and the compact disc of our wedding ceremony.

“He once spit on me and now threatens to beat me if I refuse to release our children to him.

“I pray this honourable court to dissolve our marriage and grant me custody of our children because my husband is not a good example to them.”

Giving her judgment, the court president, Mrs O.E. Owoseni, observed that the couple had a valid court marriage.

“According to Owoseni, the defendant was given ample opportunity to defend himself, but he chose to be absent in court.

“Owoseni stated further that the unchallenged evidence that the plaintiff is irresponsible was enough reason to dissolve the marriage.

Ruling, Owoseni dissolved their marriage and granted the plaintiff custody of their children.

She also gave an order restricting the defendant from harassing, threatening, and interfering with the plaintiff’s private life.

