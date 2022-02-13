I feel fulfilled matchmaking people —Didi Edet

Didi Edet is a relationship expert, chartered accountant and author, who has penchant for matchmaking people in Lagos, UK, US, UAE, among others. She speaks about her work and other issues in this interview with SEGUN ADEBAYO.

You had your first degree in Economics from Howard University and Master’s in International Strategy. What brought about the match-making platform?

Passion comes first in everything I do. I like seeing people happy, irrespective of one’s background or beliefs. The match-making platform is a privacy focused matchmaking platform for singles over 25 years to meet like-minded individuals. I started this platform because I want to positively affect economic growth. I have had passion for matchmaking for a long time and I can say that my certification in data analysis has surprisingly been useful in the business of matchmaking.

You are an author and also a member of Institute of Chartered Accountant, and some other professional bodies, what does true love mean to you?

True love can mean different things to different people. The meaning of love for me changes as I evolve and grow. As a teenager, my idea of love was totally different from what it is now and there is no telling what my idea of love could mean in another couple of years. At this moment, love, for me, is being myself around the person, when I can truly show every aspect of my quirky, crazy, playful side without the fear of being judged and when a person cares for me as much as I care for them or even more.

What led to the change of name from Lagos matchmaker to match-makerdidi?

We changed the name from Lagosmatchmaker to MatchmakerDidi to demonstrate our inclusivity. Although we are currently based in Lagos, we have always served people from all states in Nigeria and also other countries such as the UK, the US, the UAE and more.But there was often a misunderstanding which the previous name implied that we catered to only people residing in Lagos. We wanted people to know that we are inclusive and we cater to all people regardless of location, and since our Principal/Head/Chief Matchmaker of the platform who is also the face of the platform is Didi who most clients are familiar with so we decided including her name to the page was a good idea. That way we maintain brand consistency despite the name change.

How would you rate the outgoing year in terms of successes achieved through your platform?

In terms of matching success that has resulted in dates, relationships or marriages, we have a 96 per cent rate at the moment and this is as a result of the fact that we are choosy about clients we take in. We take clients that are ready for a long term relationship in order to ensure everyone on the platform is on the same page, thus saves them and ourselves time

How many marriages have you recorded so far?

We have recorded a lot of marriages but there are probably more we are unaware of. Due to our privacy policy, we can only post a few and have to cover up a lot of vital information before posting.

The fear of internet lovers these days is becoming alarming. What measures are you putting in place to ensure client’s security?

The fear is online and offline. As usual, we have the video verification process we do for our clients to avoid impersonation (that is, you are who you say you are) and we also encourage clients to follow the usual dating safety procedures such as meeting in a public place, informing a family member or friend of your location and watching your drink.

Do you have special tips for clients on how to handle online dating?

Be honest, straightforward and clear in your communication to avoid misunderstandings

Have you ever attended the wedding of your clients; how did that make you feel?

Yes, I have attended just a few within my vicinity and it was overwhelming in a good way to be able to witness that, knowing that you were an instrument used to bring them together.

What are the signs when you find one?

I think your personal idea of true love will help guide you to recognise the signs when you find the one.