I feel blessed winning BBNaija Lockdown ― Laycon

Winner of the Big Brother Season 5 ‘Lockdown’ edition, Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon, has expressed his joy at winning the show.

Speaking during the prize presentation moments ago, he thanked his fans and everyone who supported him throughout.

“I came to promote my song and go maybe after two weeks. But fans saw something in me to keep me in the house to win.

“I love them all”, he said.

He was presented with a cheque for N30million, an SUV from Innoson motors and a two-bedroom house from Revolution Properties.

