Comedian turned prophet, Woli Arole, has chronicled his struggling days as an undergraduate at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State, saying he never knew he could become a source of inspiration to anyone today.

Arole, who started his comedy journey with his friend, Asiri, on Instagram some years back, stated this after receiving an award of excellence and inspiration by the students of OAU on Friday.

Arole, who arrived Nigeria from London, his new base, to be part of the event ,said he was in the school to encourage students about how to keep trusting God and recognise opportunities that will follow.

Speaking about his undergraduate days in the same school, the comedian stated that nothing from his past, especially in the university, could explain how his life has now turned out by the grace of God.

He disclosed that he failed courses and crossed from department to another because he couldn’t cope with academic activities and had to struggle to manage the resources that his parents provided for him.

“Today, I literally went emotional because I remembered my time in this school and how I failed courses and struggled because there was little or nothing I could do to help my situation.

“I moved from one department to another coping with the little resources I got from home. To think that I am back in the same school to encourage students and be decorated as a source of inspiration to students, this is priceless to me,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…





‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…