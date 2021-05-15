I entered the competition in memory of my friend ―Damilola Akintewe, winner of the inaugural Samantha Singh Memorial award

Damilola Akintewe has won the inaugural Samantha Singh Memorial Award which seeks to answer the question “What are the most urgent steps African governments and the international community should take to avoid a ‘lost decade’ in the wake of COVID-19?” In this interview by ENIOLA OYEMOLADE, the 400 level law student of Adekunle Ajasin University speaks on the competition and how it is important for Nigerians to have a system that works.

How did you hear about the essay competition?

As a person passionate about social impact, gender advocacy, development, youth participation in governance and decision making, I am an avid follower of ONE campaign; the organisation behind the Samantha Singh Memorial Award. I had applied several times in the past be selected as a ONE champion in Nigeria but my applications always ended in a rejection letter. So, when I saw this competition via their Twitter account, I was excited to apply. I also found it on another platform called Opportunity Desk, global platform connecting young people to opportunities.

Tell us what the competition is about and what it seeks to achieve.

The competition is simply for young people around the world aspiring to have careers in development policy. I am currently in my 400 level of undergraduate degree in law and I hope to one day work with international organisations focusing on development and policy.

The essay answered the question “What are the most urgent steps African governments and the international community should take to avoid a ‘lost decade’ in the wake of COVID-19?”

I saw it as an opportunity to express my views on what I would have done if I were in the position to make the laws.

What was the star prize and how did the winning make you feel?

As the winner, I am to be awarded $1,000, a career advice session with a senior ONE staff member, and my essay being profiled on ONE’s blog and social media channels.

I heard the news just a day before it was officially announced and I was screaming with excitement. It felt amazing.

Did you know you were going to win?

Truthfully, I had no idea I was going to win. I submitted my essay a day before the deadline just to make sure I don’t automatically disqualify myself by not applying. The reason is that I have this mindset to always try and put forward my best food but in this year alone, I have submitted several essays without favourable responses. The Samantha Singh Award was the exception and it felt good seeing my work getting the attention long overdue.

What motivated you to enter for the competition?

The topic motivated me to enter the competition.

In 2020, I had the honour to represent Nigeria in Rwanda at the continental Miss Career Africa competition. There, I won the Miss Speaker Africa 2020 title. While in Rwanda, I met a new friend who was the founder of the hosting organisation. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting most of the plans of the organisation as the competition was supposed to be held in June but eventually happened in November, we talked at length ON how better policies could have prevented the numerous deaths in its wake. Unfortunately, the friend passed away on December 27, 2020. So, when I saw the essay topic, I remembered our conversation and decided to apply in his memory. Unfortunately, school work was weighing me down and that was why I ended up submitting a day to deadline.

What would you say helped you win the essay?

I wrote the essay from a personal perspective and from my lived experiences during the pandemic lockdown. I guess that was one of the reasons it stood out. For instance, just in 2020, I lost a full year of academics due to closure of schools, I also lost two friends to a terrible health care sector — one died as a result of post natal birth complications while the other drowned and could not get medical attention on time. These situations showed a lacuna in our education and health care systems which were two of the major sectors drastically affected by the pandemic. My essay was from an African girl perspective and how our leader could have done better to save more lives. Also, as part of the congratulatory email I got from ONE Campaign upon winning the award, it was stated that the father and sister of the eponymous heroine, Samantha Singh that my essay had emotions and it was written in a way Samantha would have. Unfortunately, she passed away last year.

You are a law student, how did the passion for writing come about?

For lawyers, it is said that words are the tools of our trade but before I began studying law, I had been participating in writing competitions since my secondary school days in Ondo town. Writing is my way of giving life to my thoughts and I enjoy doing it.

How did your essay address the question “What are the most urgent steps African governments and the international community should take to avoid a ‘lost decade’ in the wake of COVID-19?”

It talks about the need for us to have systems that work; systems where governmental accountability is a thing and not a dream; systems where the powerful governments and institutions of the world can truly partner, not for selfish reasons but for intentional and sustainable development. If we had these in place, we won’t lose this decade to the pandemic. We should take the lessons COVID-19 taught us, bridge the gaps in our default systems and look forward to a better future

In your opinion, what area was the most affected by COVID-19 and why?

Rural, underserved and underdeveloped areas were mostly affected by the pandemic. Most schools in these areas could not shift to virtual learning; there was an increase in cost of needed materials for survival like food. And for girls, period poverty escalated simply because they could not access sanitary products due to the lockdown.

The best solution is the need for development to get to the lowest tier of government. Everyone matters and our laws and policies must support inclusion. As for female on gender focused issue, we need more female representation in government and development.

In what way did participating in the competition and winning affect you positively?

Winning really boosted my self confidence. Also, I used the essay to amplify some of the issues and social injustices available in my society that don’t normally make it to mainstream media.

I am happy to be the channel to start or lend my voice for that advocacy.

Are you planning on practicing law or you plan on delving into another field?

I intend to leverage on my law degree to venture into development and policy making. This is the space where the real change can be made. One policy in the right direction has the power to positively impact millions of lives just that how its bad counterpart can destroy lives.

I currently have over three years experience in social impact project management and so, I have firsthand experience and information why we need a change in laws and policies to tackle some major development problems in Nigeria. I run an online advocacy show called ‘Forbidden Topics’, dedicated to amplifying women’s voices against social injustices. Also, the Samantha Singh Award is for young people aspiring to have careers in development policy and this is where I intend to use my skills. I also have postgraduate studies plans in this field. I may later go into law practice in the future but for now, I am keeping my options open and fingers crossed.

Was your admission into law by accident or a choice?

I have always wanted to study law. It took me two years for the dream to come true but I am glad I am studying law. Back in secondary school, I led the debating team for three consecutive years and so, speaking had always been my forte.

When you’re not writing, what are you doing?

When I am not writing, I am playing my guitar or managing social Impact projects I do with several organisations. I am currently the Vice President of ‘Girl Up Nigeria’ and the first female team lead of my Enactus team in Adekunle Ajasin University. Enactus is a global community of students, business experts and professionals who use entrepreneurship as a tool for impacting lives

After school, what next?

The next thing for me is to continue writing, continue to impact lives and contribute to development in my society and to be the change I want to see in my world.

