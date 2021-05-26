I enjoy a lot of privileges being Otedola’s daughter ― DJ Cuppy

Popular entertainer and daughter of billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, Florence Otedola, otherwise known as DJ Cuppy has admitted that she enjoys a lot of privileges of his father’s hard work and network across the globe.

The singer and music DJ who is currently holidaying in Monaco, France said she’s grateful to God for blessing him with a father who is hardworking and committed to his business, the result of what she now enjoys everywhere she goes.

DJ Cuppy who released her debut album Original Copy in April revealed that being the daughter of a billionaire like his father has helped her in many ways, adding that the privileges she enjoys are purely due to his father’s sweat, blood and tears over the years.

Elated Cuppy who shared her gratitude to God via her Twitter account said “I don’t talk much but mornings like this; waking up at our penthouse house in Monaco, my heart is filled with so much gratitude. I am honoured and blessed to have a father as hardworking as mine.”

The Gelato singer said while she has also been building what she described as her own “Cuppy Empire,” having his father behind her is something she would remain grateful for.

“Despite building my own Cuppy Empire, the truth is that many of the privileges I enjoy are purely due to @realFemiOtedola’s blood, sweat and tears over the years,” she added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. I enjoy a lot of privileges being Otedola’s daughter

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… I enjoy a lot of privileges being Otedola’s daughter