I earn more now than I did with Psquare — Peter Okoye

Singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P and one-half of the defunct music duo Psquare, has declared that his solo career has brought him greater financial success and personal peace than his time with the group.

In a scathing response to recent remarks by his elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, Peter addressed allegations that he and other former Northside Music artistes had fallen off after leaving Jude’s management.

Jude, in an Instagram post last week, claimed he “shouldered” their success and accused them of greed and betrayal.

But Peter, in a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), dismissed the claim, stating that Jude was simply an employee — one of several managers the group had worked with — and not the architect of their success.

“Let’s set the record straight: you were shouldering who? Maybe them, but not me. Agbaya, you were employed as a manager by Peter and Paul (Psquare), and you got sacked, just like the other two managers before you. Period!” he wrote.

Peter also accused Jude of attempting to sabotage him by making damaging statements to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which he said landed him in trouble. He alleged that Jude’s own words to the anti-graft agency later led to his detention.

“These are the exact same words you told the EFCC officials. And you ended up getting locked up in prison. Of course, again, you have to come up with another narrative,” he wrote.

Reflecting on his solo journey, Mr P stated that he now earns more from his performances and endorsements than he did while splitting income three ways in Psquare, with Jude taking a cut as manager.

“I understand this may not sit well with some people, but truth be told… what I now earn on my own as a solo artiste is more than what I used to earn after splitting three ways as Psquare, plus the so-called manager,” he said.

Peter described the solo phase of his career as “more rewarding and profitable, financially and personally,” adding that it has also brought him “peace of mind.”

On the lingering family feud and public disrespect, he made it clear that he is no longer willing to be the bigger person in the face of provocation.

“I have stopped playing nice and being the mature one while getting disrespected! I started treating people exactly how they treat me. Respect me, I respect you! Ignore me, I ignore you! Cross me, and I cut you off. Simple,” he stated.

He concluded by challenging his brother and others involved in the dispute to answer the core allegations behind their rift: “Despite being in court, una never still answer the question. Una thief abi una no thief? Ndi ori (thieves).”

The fallout between Peter, Paul (Rudeboy), and Jude Okoye has spanned years, culminating in Psquare’s final split in 2024 after a brief reunion in 2021.

The rift, largely over management, royalties, and control of their music catalogue, has since evolved into legal battles and public recriminations.

