I draw music inspiration from dreams—Musicbysire

For American-based Nigerian gospel artiste, Olorunsogo Michael Oni, popularly known as Musicbysire, who has been touching lives with his talent, has revealed thay he gets his music inspirations from dreams.

This is unlike many other artistes who get inspired through their environments, thought pattern or personal experience.

“I am inspired most times by words from the Bible and when I sleep sometimes, I sing in my dream and woke up singing the songs,” he said.

Musicbysire, a Political Science graduate also said that he started music through his uncle after he mentored him and gave him the needed tutelage to soar in his chosen craft.

“I got into music through my Uncle Detola Adeniyi who is an amazing gospel artiste. While we were growing up, he was always singing and playing songs. This made me develop passion for singing and writing at a very young age,” said.

Musicbysire said: “I’m a gospel artiste. I believe my talents are God-given so I’ve decided from my teenage years to just hold onto my faith and serve God with these talents.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revolt Of The Twitter Generation, Monsters We Created

In the last one week or so of the rise of the #EndSARS protest across the country, a damp gleam of hope for Nigeria lit me up. I dare say same for many of our compatriots. It is just like the gleaming multicolour of an emerging rainbow. All our previous forecasts of hopelessness for the land started to collapse gradually…

Nigerian Youths Came Out Late, But… —Bishop Oladotun

Sincerely, from my own perspective, the youth came out late because we have no other country. Some of us are already 60 years old and above and we have no other place to go. This is a battle we are supposed to have fought about 30 or 40 years ago so that the youth of today can have a better future. Whatever they are doing now is to secure their…

Youths’ #EndSARS Protest Capable Of Grounding Any Govt —Olajide, YCE Scribe

The general secretary of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Dr Kunle Olajide, in this interview by KUNLE ODEREMI, speaks on the position of the organisation on the week-long youths’ protests against police brutality, advocacy on referendum, new incentive package for teachers and granting of financial autonomy to…

Insecurity: Northern Elders Want Service Chiefs Sacked

A group of northern elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD) has expressed dissatisfaction with the prevailing insecurity situation in the country, insisting that the best way possible for President Muhammadu Buhari is to restore order with an immediate restructuring beginning with the…