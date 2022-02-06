I don’t want a baby mama —Elijah Ogann

Elijah Ogann Anighoro is a multi-talented creative in the Nigerian entertainment sphere. He is an artiste, actor, writer and a model with vast experience. In this interview with SEGUN ADEBAYO, Anighoro recalls his ugly encounter with homosexuals in the entertainment industry, his dreams and ambition as well as the challenges a budding actor faces in the industry. Excerpts;

How long have you been into movies?

I have been in mainstream Nollywood as an actor for less than three years now. I started my career as a writer, writing for TV shows like Tinsel, Hustle, and The Johnsons. Few years down the line when I decided to start acting, I got an opportunity with Uchenna Mbunabo to act on a script I co-wrote, entitled “Find Me A Man” with Princess Shyngle. It was a success and he paired me with Jackie Appiah. After that, I had to jump on another of my script ‘Ruby’, and the rest they say is history.

How was it acting with the like of Princess Shyngle andJackie?

Acting with Shyngle was an experience. It was a romantic role and it was my first. I was sweating crazily on set because I was nervous. The first scene was a scene where I had to kiss her. No be small thing o. But the second day I picked up and everything was fine from there.

Working with Jackie Appiah was mind-blowing! Wasn’t that something? It was my second movie and one of the biggest faces in Africa was on it. I remember we had to wait on her because she said she had to feature on the script. It was an amazing feeling. We had others like Asuama Inyang and Felix Omokhodion on the movie. It was a huge success. I am forever grateful for that movie. Uchenna Mbunabo did something remarkable in my career with that one.

So, you were actually star struck?

No, I was the only one that knew I was nervous. And the two ladies were really accommodating. They made me feel like I was a fresh face with huge potential; a fine boy that is worth seeing. And well, if the ladies are saying it, best believe it.

Can you recall any embarrassing moment so far?

The day Kunle Remi made a video of me sleeping on set and posted it to his thousands of followers. It was on the set of “Blind Voice” with Efe Irele, Tope Alake was directing, and we had Tina Mba on that one too. We were filming by 2 a:m. Na so I dey wait for action come dose off. Na so I see myself online. We laughed over it. But omo! I hope someone doesn’t bring it out someday. Then, my second project with Desmond Elliot was another experience. He called me “actor when no go film school.” There was this scene he had to drain me. He went really hard, and I felt like I didn’t know how to act all of a sudden. The movie is yet to come out and it starred Uzor Arukwe, Efe Irele, Binta Ayomogaji. My consolation was every other actor on that set felt that way at some point because he brought out the best in everyone. The movie was intense.

Having been on set with some top shots in the movie industry, who are your favourites and why?

I will pick Efe Irele, she is super talented and always putting in the work to be more. She is a huge believer of the Elijah Ogann brand. I no dey use her joke as she no dey use me joke. We have a progressive work relationship. Another person would be Desmond Elliot. He is like my big uncle in the industry. He puts in his best into anything he is doing – acting, producing, directing. He is always willing to support, willing to push, and help. Desmond Elliot decided that he was going to drill me and groom me for the future. He has to be one of my favourites. Within the short time I have met him; he has added so much value to my career. I learnt excellence from him. Then another favourite person is the woman who calls me son-Mama Tina Mba. She is a mother, always praying, promoting, encouraging and motivating. You know she is a talent. She was one of the first that told me I would go far here, and she followed me up to ensure I turned out as predicted. Uzor Arukwe is also a favourite. My favourite producer though, is Uchenna Mbunabo. I mean the man gave me the platform, and he has never left me since then. And he pushes to always be an example for excellence all the time.

Are you crushing on anyone?

Apart from my all-time Genevieve, and of course Rita Dominic, I think I now have some few names on the list I won’t say crush but I like them in that kind of way – Osas Ighodaro, Sandra Okunzuwa, Debby Felix, Ini Dima Okojie.

Now almost every movie is headed to the cinema, what’s your take on that?

I think cinema needs to be divided into two for the not so good movies and not so crappy movies. Let the audience know what they are paying for. I feel TV needs to improve on how much contents are bought, so that some movies will just stay there.

Seems it has become a trend for entertainers to be entangled with baby mamas, do you have one already?

Well, for the baby mama issue you need to understand that finding real love is hard in this industry. Real love is not easy to come by if you are in this industry. I don’t have any baby mama, and I do not intend to have one. I wish to get married when the time is right, and do it the Christian way. So help me God!

What’s your take on the trend?

I cannot tell anyone whether or not to have a baby mama. They are all adults; they know what’s best for themselves. Whatever works for you is fine, but don’t hurt anyone in the process, and above all, don’t hurt yourself. This thing usually gets messy.

We also hear that homosexuality has become the order of the day in Nollywood, how true is this insinuation?

There are still straight men in this industry and I am one of them. Also, the people in my circle are all straight guys. I have nothing against gay men provided they respect the fact that I’m into women and into women alone. Don’t force your opinions on me as I shall not force mine on you. Jesus loves all men, what we do with the love is up to us. I love woman and that’s till eternity.

I had to put up my sexual orientation on Facebook because of the attention from them. I have been subtly denied a role once because I didn’t swing that way. But ultimately, everybody respects their lane so far.

Can you play a gay role in a movie?

That will be NO in caps. I can’t play a gay role. I’m not one. I don’t know how to be one. I can’t even pretend to be one. And acting is mostly about becoming a character. I cannot act what I cannot become. Anybody that is able to do that, well, good for them. They are probably more talented than I am. I accept.

What kind of role would you reject, even if the money is right?

That should be acting gay role and child molestation. Acting takes a part of me. We do not actively have the facilities to help with my mental health in this part of the world.

What’s your unique selling point?

Well, I’m easy on the eyes, and my versatility as an actor, then the fact that I am a great story teller, in form of a writer, gives me a niche. Then I’m a man whom God has blessed. Grace speaks heavily for me.

What is next from you?

Maybe I will be attempting the big brother house soon. I would like to play the game.

Then I’m working on some international jobs. I have something coming up soon with Efe Irele; it promises to be huge. I am seriously working on my branding and visibility. I just teamed up with Romol Couture and John Nathan Photography for a new wave photo shoot.

I’m working on my music album behind the scene. I have my team digging in with Joseph Fabs heading the engineering. Then, I’m working closely with producers like Andre Vibes, Wyzz, KC, Ferz (16 years old), Sarz, Ohis, and a host of others.

The album would be released together with a movie produced by me. It is a long term project. We are hoping for more goodwill along the way.