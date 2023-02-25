Nollywood actress, Princess Folakemi Adams. in this interview by ADERONKE ADESANYA. Speaks, about her life and her career in the movie industry.

How long have you been a movie producer and an actor?

I have been acting and producing for five years now.

What prompted you to begin a career in acting?

I had the passion since my childhood. But because of the society’s notion about the industry, my parents didn’t allow me to join. They were never in support of me going into acting. Then after my marriage I waited to raise my children because, acting and producing need a lot of time and attention.

Did you get any training or go to any acting school?

Yes, I did. I trained with my mentor, Mr Femi Folademi .





Tell us about your latest production, ‘Ayo omo’.

The movie was inspired by the happenings of our society. Our society believes that rich men should be friends with rich men. They see low-class men as trash. They will do anything to prevent their children from marrying children of low-class parents, just to let them know that they are low class and can’t mingle with the rich.

Apart from acting, is there any other thing you engage in?

I live in the United states and I am working in the health sector.

What was the first movie you ever produced?

‘Executioner’. It was a movie that was seen across 32 cinemas in Nigeria.

How do you react to a negative review of your work?

Negative reviews give me joy because they are a challenge to do better in my subsequent jobs. It is a way of telling me to put more effort. I try to see every negative review as an opportunity to learn something about my performance and to improve in the future.

When performing, do you like to improvise or stick to the script?

I believe that the best performances come from a combination of both improvisation and sticking to the script. But sometimes it depends on the contents, there are some contents you must say what is in the script exactly as it is written. At other times, you just get the idea of what the script says and improvise.

What value do you think Nollywood movies offer the people?

From my own perspective, Nollywood movies have really helped lots of families to correct their wrong behaviors .They have helped some families to stay focused , to value what they have, to value themselves .

Who are your role models in the industry?

I won’t say I have any role models in the industry but there are good actors and actresses that connect with my vibe.

What has been your t most favourite role so far in your career?

‘Tokunbo’ where I acted a lady from America who trusts her family and friends but they betray her because they believe money falls from trees in the western world.

How would you describe your personality as an actress?

I am a calm and private person. I’m known for being a detail-oriented, well-organised actress. I never miss deadlines. I’m a good communicator and I can juggle multiple tasks at once.

I love traveling, shopping and also I love adventures.

Do You think Nollywood is paying off really well financially?

Yes, at some point it is and also not really paying well. The industry needs to do more in my opinion

What steps do you take to fully understand the importance of your character in a story?

I take a great deal of time to read the script to understand the character’s background, motivation, how they relate to the other characters in the story, and other items I can use to help me better understand who they are and how I should portray them. I also speak with the director, writers, and other actors about this for more understanding of the character.

How do you combine family life with your job as an actress?

Trying to mix My family and my acting career together has not been easy, but I give thanks to God and my family for their love and support.

What makes you stand out from other actresses?

I believe that my experience and skill set make me stand out from other actresses. I have been in the entertainment industry for quite a while now and during the period I have developed a strong understanding of how to bring characters to life through my acting . Above all, it has been the grace of God.

What would you say is your most important role as an actress?

As an actress, I believe my most important role is to bring a character to life in the most authentic way possible. To do this, I draw from my experience and training as an actress to create believable characters that audiences can relate to and invest in emotionally. My goal is to make sure that each performance is unique and memorable.

What do you feel is more important for an actor: Talent or training?

While talent is important, training and hard work are what set the successful actor apart from . No matter how talented you are, training, practice, and hard work make you better. There’s no such thing as overnight success. If you look at notable actors and actresses, they had spent a lot of time in minor roles until they got their big break. The opportunity which resulted in them becoming star was due to their hard work and persistence, not luck.

What are your plans for the rest of the year?

By God’s grace, I hope to expand my experience, explore more and reach out to more people in the industry.

What productions have you acted in before?

A Few of my movies are ‘Executioner’, ‘Tokunbo’,’ Oko Bange’, ‘Ogbontarigi’ , ‘Arogundade’ , ‘Akin Thunder’ ,’ Kadara mi’, ‘Afefe Ire’, Sore( Egbo Adaajina), ‘Ayo omoo’.

Have you progressed in your acting career as you had expected?

By the grace of God, I have progressed in my career as expected and I am still working tirelessly on improving.

Every industry, including entertainment , is full of competition, what do you do to stand out amidst competition?

Good productions. Before I produce any movie, I screen my script several times for better understanding. Production begins with good script There are some scripts that will never leave my shelf because am not convinced then when you have good script you must equally scout for a good director , if you don’t, your script will be misinterpreted and your message will not be passed correctly.

What advice would you give to new or aspiring actors/actresses?

They should be focused. They should not rush into acting because of money or fame because you will end up getting frustrated But if you’re passionate and patient, money and fame will come in due course

Do you have any upcoming projects you are working on?

I have two movies ready for upload :’ Alaabo mi’ and’ Ogba Ikorira’.

Any words for your fans?

I will like to use this medium to thank all my fans worldwide who have been following my productions and supporting my career. Thanks for the love and kindness you’ve all shown me. Thank you all for sticking with me. God bless you. I love you all.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE