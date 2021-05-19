I don’t play God, I don’t know who’ll succeed me, says Okowa

The Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, declared that he is not aware of who’ll succeed him, saying he doesn’t play God.

He also defused rumours that a formal meeting had been held among leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to zone the governorship to a particular senatorial district or ethnic nationality come 2023.

Addressing journalists at a quarterly media chat at the Government House in Asaba, the governor said there were speculations on which part of the state will produce the governor come 2023.

According to him, he is not in the best place to say where the governor would emerge from since, besides God’s sovereign verdict, the ball is in the court of the party leadership.

He said he wasn’t aware of where the issue of zoning was tabled and agreed upon, adding that when it’s time, the party leaders will meet to decide what is “fair, equitable and just.”

“Some say that the governorship has been zoned to the Ijaws, while others say it has been zoned to the Urhobos; the truth is that only God knows where the next governor would come from or who he is going to be.

“I can’t play God and it is going to be a collective decision; no one-man can decide who becomes the next governor, it’s only God that has such capacity and I am not God, and I will not play God.”

“When the time is ripe, the party shall take a decision, he enthused.”

