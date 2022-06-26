I don’t owe the public access to my private life — Uti Nwachukwu

Media personality and influencer, Uti Nwachukwu has been on top of his game for more than a decade and keeps showing signs that he wants to remain relevant for a long time. He speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO about his contributions to entertainment industry among other issues.

You have just been announced as anchor for the anticipated Real House of Wives of Lagos show. Not many people saw that coming considering the fact that you have been a quiet person. Does this come as a surprise to you as well?

It hasn’t surprised me at all. But it has humbled me. I mean there are so many people that started this journey with me and now they have gone quiet. So it’s grace actually. Without the grace of God who knows where I’d be by now. Beyond that, I’ve not just rested on grace alone, I have put in a lot of hard work, forged great relationships and I never miss the opportunity to network.

You have your way of maintaining a low profile that one would assume you have relocated. Is this a strategy?

Yes, keeping low profile has been intentional. The entertainment space can be very messy. Actually there are two Utis: Uti Nwachukwu and SirUti. There’s no need for Uti Nwachukwu to be known in public. That’s my personal life and it’s how I’ve been able to preserve my plans, my happiness and peace. I do not owe the public access to Uti Nwachukwu.

The entertainment industry where you have been playing a big role for a while keeps expanding. How do you feel about keeping your space till today?

That’s where SirUti comes in. SirUti is work play and strategic moves. He is the professional. He is the entertainer and media persona. He is the one on the social media. Everything that comes from Siruti is calculated, evaluated and spiced with a bit of spontaneity. He is intentional about his brand and what he puts out there for the public to see.

Social media has birthed so many talents, some mediocre and some mind blowing… The awesome thing is that it has levelled the playing field and now everyone can be seen and heard and people have the chance to choose who they actually like as opposed to years back where special talents where shoved down our throats. With exposure comes growth. The level of creativity now is awe inspiring. People that would have never stood a chance in the past now have the world as their audience!





How much of your craft do you think the people have seen and how much do you intend to to give out?

I think people have seen only 50% of what I can do. This year feels really special. I keep saying this to all my friends. There is a rebirth attached to this year. Anyone that launches or relaunches this year would soar to great heights – This is my own prophecy based on my intuition/ gut feeling. So definitely there’s so much more coming from me now and the years to come. As time passes new levels of my craft would be unleashed. So keep an eye out.

You hardly respond to trolls on social media platforms. Don’t you feel you could be seen as a snub?

Why should I? Don’t forget I used to be quick-fingered and never hesitated to curse out anyone who dared to come for me. But the question is to what end? How much did it put in my account? Would it add happiness or peace to my life? NO. Don’t get me wrong, if they cross my path on the wrong day I’d use just one post as a nuclear response to every troll. The beast in me is not dead; maturity has just put it to sleep. Trolls are sad and miserable human beings plagued by their own misfortune and unhappiness. They will use every opportunity to attempt to bring you down to their low level because that’s all they feel. You can’t give what you do not have. I have learnt to vibe high over the years so why would I corrupt my energy field with toxic low frequency? They are irrelevant. The truly happy, successful and progressive people do not have time to troll. These are the people that deserve my energy.

You were said to be one of the top earners in the entertainment circles for some years. Have thing truly remained the same with new faces and names springing up daily?

I’m just finding this out o. Well amen to this. I receive it.

What do you think about the new crop of entertainers dotting the entertainment space today; what do you make of the content they push out and their personality?

I love the new faces coming up. My industry feels like a big extended family. So for every time there’s someone new. It is time to collaborate and make magic. I wish we all thought like this. There’d be more love in the industry. Sadly the reverse is the case. Unnecessary competition strangles what could have been envious synergies. However, thankfully there’s hope with the new kids as they seem to understand the value of collaborations. I hope they don’t g get poisoned with the toxins of competitiveness.

How have you managed to hold your space down and still command attention to yourself?

I believe my uniqueness and audacity to be unapologetically in a world of followers.

The people and forces that matter recognise this and appreciate my value. So, yes by God’s grace I will always have a banquet to feast on.

There have different phases of Uti since you broke into the industry some years back. As things stand now, do you think you still command that unrivaled influence on the scene?

Look at talents before me both local and international – the ones who have lasted always evolved. I keep myself updated by being humble and not discriminating against anyone. I have friends from all ages, races, tribes, nationalities and gender. I learn from them all and consistently grow from these lessons. The fact that you noticed the different versions of me means I’m doing something right and others can see what you have seen.

Has it really been hard settling down with the woman of your dreams because you are famous?

I would never settle. I would choose. Nothing is hard. Timing is of the universe. God controls the universe. When the time is right and I feel like I want to, I’d choose a life partner. I enjoy and love who and where I am today and would never force anything.

How would you describe your person when it comes to relationship; are you a sucker for love like some people would say?

Sucker for love or anything extreme in love is childish. Real love is grown without emotions all over the place. It’s about balance and growth plus self awareness mixed with honesty for me.

What do you look out for in a woman?

Our values have to align. Friendship is paramount. Mental physical and spiritual health cannot be overemphasised. These are what I look out for in love

Why do people keep saying Uti is not in any relationship?

What people say and think of me is no business of mine. The question here is what’s so boring and unfulfilled about their lives that my life becomes a priority or matter of concern in theirs.

Learn to mind your business. That’s what happy people do.

Why have you kept your relationship status secret despite being a popular celebrity?

The ones who advertise their love, how is it going for them?

What’s your plan as the year 2022 keeps unfolding?

My experiences from 2005 to 2020 has taught me not to expect too much of anything. Regardless I do have hopes and expectations but I am not attached to any.

I am open and welcome to the exciting things that my future holds for me and may good things continue to happen for me effortlessly and easily.

What’s the latest project from you that you would like to share with your fans?

You already know my brother: I am working with the EU, YAGA and INEC as the backstage host and influencer of the PVC mega concerts; hosting an upcoming Tecno Fashion Show and of course the just announced hosting of the reunion of The Real Housewives of Lagos This is A huge deal for me and I am extremely excited and grateful for this new level unlocked.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Continuous Voters Registration: Bauchi declares Monday public holiday

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Continuous Voters Registration: Bauchi declares Monday public holiday

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba