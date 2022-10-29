I don’t like financial stress; I hate to be broke!

They continued the gist until midnight and slept off the restaurant’s corner couch.

Hey peeps, are you ready to go now? The waiter tapped their table with the bill.

Craig paid and called a cab home, and so did Lola; with a promise to see her the next day for a quick lunch during work.

As Lola was scheduled to be back in Nigeria in three days.

Lola flew back to Nigeria with so much relief that God does answer prayers indeed, with a promise to be back in the UK to visit Craig properly.

Exactly 6 months after, Craig’s family traveled to meet Lola’s parents for a formal marriage introduction.

In Nigerian customs, Marriage Introduction, also known as ‘Door Knocking’ must take place before any wedding. During the marriage introduction, the groom’s family has to face the bride’s family to declare the marriage proposal on behalf of their son.

However, there would only be a wedding if the bride’s family accepts the intending groom’s marriage proposal during the Marriage Introduction. This further terrifies some grooms.

Traditional marriage in Nigeria involves four main parts namely, ( 1) Introduction, (2) Family requirement, (3) Taking a date, and (4) Bride price payment and handing over of the bride. Marriage Introduction is usually the first step in traditional marriage.

Lola, the proposed bride of the day was brightly attired in a simple Ankara print Buba and wrapper popularly called “Iro and Buba”. Popular attire of the Yoruba people, Iro and Buba are traditional outfits worn by Yoruba women in southwest Nigeria. This outfit was trendy from the 50s to the early 80s.

All the activities followed after, and Lola’s parents gave their blessing to Craig’s family and a day was fixed for the traditional and white wedding.

One year after, Lola and Craig moved back to the UK to settle down as a married couple. Craig started work immediately as he had a valid work permit, while Lola went back to school for her master’s degree in International Business.

Living in the UK was a lot tougher than Lola expected.

I told you I didn’t want to live in the UK, I had a good job back home and my life was on track, I had a good savings culture and I had family support whenever I needed it, Lola nagged and kept ranting to Craig.





You’re free to go back to your life back home, I am not holding you ohh..madam, Craig snapped. A hot argument ensued between the young couple and Lola burst out in tears.

I told you back then that everything was happening too fast, we should have planned our finances and life better. I don’t like financial stress; I hate to be broke! Lola kept crying.

Oh now you blame me, I also had a life all planned out till you came chasing me and crying that I should marry you. Please let me be. Craig walked out of the house and took a long walk to a nearby shopping mall, the most popular shopping center in Birmingham, The Bullring Shopping Centre.

He ordered a cup of hot chocolate and decided to go window shopping around the Mall.

Omo baba, Omo baba …. Craig was rattled to hear his secondary school nickname from behind him at the Mall. Omo baba why you dey do like say you no remember me again? My name nah Kennedy your superhero friend from secondary school.

Kennedy stretched out his hands to give Craig a handshake. While Craig was still trying to figure out the face of the person standing in front of him.

It’s been over 17 years and he could hardly recognize Kennedy but for the “Omo baba” nickname which was a popular nickname given to him by his schoolmates back in school.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

If you say you no know me, I go die today, Kennedy exclaimed. Craig laughed out loud and both of them left the open space at the center of the mail, away from people who were already staring at them while Kennedy was being overly dramatic.

Craig’s memory was immediately jolted as he noticed the way Kennedy was walking beside him. Kennedy had a bad accident back in school and fractured one of his legs while trying to role play as “Superman”; hence the reason they gave him the name Superhero.

My Superhero friend, what are you doing here? Craig asked Kennedy

To be continued.