I don’t have presidential ambition, Ortom tells supporters

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday, called on his supporters that he has no presidential ambition.

Ortom said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, in reaction to social media calling on the governor to throw his hat into the 2023 presidential race.

According to the Facebook page of one Samuel seen on Saturday under the auspices of “Project Ortomise Nigeria Ortomatically 2023″ the owner of the Facebook, one certain name called, Samuel called on governor Ortom to throw his hat into the 2023 presidential race.

According to the group, Ortom is one Nigerian who can rescue the nation from the dungeons of insecurity and other socioeconomic challenges bedevilling the country, Nigeria.

The so-called Samuel on his Facebook page said, “Governor Ortom is the only detribalised Nigerian with the political will to reunite all aggrieved ethnic nationalities and rescue the country from the grips of Boko Haram, bandits, insurgents, militants and other fundamentalists making lives difficult for the citizens.

“Nigeria needs a detribalised committed leader like Governor Samuel Ortom who is ready to defend the Nigerian people with all his strength and might, adding that “power belongs to God and He alone sees everyman’s heart and chooses who to entrust with such position.

But reacting to the social media campaign, Governor Ortom while appreciating his supporters and interest groups who have taken to social media to call on him to join the 2023 Presidential race, however, said that he has no such ambition.

The Governor, however, said that his preoccupation at the moment is delivering good governance to the people of Benue State.

The statement added, “Governor Ortom still has two and a half years to complete his mandate as Governor and is committed to greater service of the State.

“He particularly appreciates Benue people for the support given to his administration to succeed.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE