I don’t have N50m ransom, father of abducted 7 children cries out to kidnappers

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Sani Gyare, has said that he doesn’t have the N50m ransom being demanded by kidnappers for the release of his seven children.

Gyare’s seven children were kidnapped last Friday when bandits stormed their home at Maru. The children are Bashar, Abubakar, Haruna, Habibah, Sufyan, Armaya’u and Mubarak.

Speaking with Sunday Tribune on Saturday, the party chieftain disclosed that he is against paying of ransom.

“We have to discourage paying of ransom because it is the same money the hoodlums use to buy more ammunition to cause havoc in our communities.”

He said, adding: “Honestly, I don’t have such money. You can only see that kind of money if you go to the bank or from the rich people around. For me I am hoping and praying that, my children will return unhurt. Since when I spoke with them [the kidnappers], they have not called back.

“I am really at a loss because I don’t know where to start; what I will tell them or how much I have to pay before my children can be freed,” Gyare lamented