The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Peter Obi has said he does not have dual citizenship.

This is coming on the heels of controversies trailing Bola Tinubu, who allegedly acquired citizenship of another country other than Nigerian.

David Hundeyin, over the weekend, had sent Nigerian internet users into a frenzy after he uploaded images of a Guinean diplomatic passport bearing “Bola Ahmed Tinubu” and his photograph on Twitter.

Though Twitter sanctioned Mr Hundeyin over what it described as a “breach of privacy”, there seems no end in sight to the controversy as Nigerians have started calling out Tinubu to come clarify himself.

“I’m a Nigerian. Committed Nigerian. I don’t have any dual nationality. So, this (Nigeria) is my own country.

“And I have said it that even if there is war outside this country and I’m outside, I will come back because this is my country,” Obi said at the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the Labour Party in Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday.

