Bauchi Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Muhammad Auwal Jatau has dissociated himself from several Facebook accounts created in his name by unauthorised persons since he was elected and sworn in.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant, Media Management, “The attention of Bauchi State Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau has been drawn to several fake Facebook accounts created in his name clandestinely as the rightful owner of such accounts by unknown individuals.”

The Special Assistant wrote that, “To put the record straight, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau has never at any time created a Facebook account in his entire life and is appalled by the number of fictitious Facebook accounts bearing his name currently being used to disseminate information ostensibly on his behalf or instruction.”

“The Deputy Governor considers such actions as a sign of love for him by some of his supporters and well-wishers, however, he never authorised anyone to create or manage a Facebook account on his behalf,” he added.

According to him, “Considering the implication of such actions, His Excellency has advised that moving forward, nobody should create any social media account in his name and not just Facebook.”

Muslim Lawal added that, “However, the Deputy Governor may, in due course, consider creating an official Facebook account and other social media platforms.”

He concluded by stating that, “At the moment, friends, associates, and the general public are requested to disregard any Facebook or other social media handles bearing the name of Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate





Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…