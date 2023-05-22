A Nigerian Afro-pop artist, Temitope Adekunle, a.k.a Small Doctor has disclosed that he doesn’t drink alcohol, smoke, and neither does he womanise.

He revealed this in a recent interview with Lagos’ Beat FM.

He said that he was rid of vices long before he became well-known.

Small Doctor said, “There’s this wrong impression people have of those who come from the streets. They think that once you are from the streets, you can never be educated, you must be smoking and drinking and doing all sorts of things. I don’t drink. I don’t smoke. I don’t womanize. I don’t have any vices.“

