I don’t care about social media bashing —Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has a personality that courts controversies due to her outspokenness. In this interview by SEGUN ADEBAYO, the voluptuous screen diva speaks about her career, life and plans for the year.

Nkechi Blessing has come a long way in the movie industry; needless to say that she has become a household name. What does your success mean to you as an actress?

Well, success, for me, is the view one has that makes one feel fulfilled. It’s more or less like building a house then one finishes the house and walks around in it and keeps saying to oneself, I have done well. Success is satisfying and it’s some sense of winning. One really doesn’t need to have all the billions or millions to be successful. But the fact that one doesn’t lack, or fail in ventures one invested in, or not being stagnant, is success in itself.

Looking at how and where the journey started from, would you say that the dreams you had back then are coming to fruition?

Well it wasn’t a rosy journey; like it has always been for many hustlers and starters, it’s always a rough road. But along the line, with hard work, divine support and my creativity too, we started getting the rough and stone-filled road turned into a graded road and now it’s getting tarred with asphalt so we believe that things are looking up. My biggest hope is to have tons of youngsters never give up on their dreams, no matter the pain. I want them to say because Nkechi Blessing didn’t give up and became a continental superstar, we can also make it.

You have your way of hitting the headlines for different reasons. You don’t seem to care about the backlash your disposition brings to you. Why are you not worried?

Brother, has anyone ever bought jewellery or even provisions with “people’s opinion”? People will always talk. Most youths are always ready to bash you even for not saying something as little as “good morning” to them on social media before going for your normal daily runs. So these are the people I want to worry about? Life has always been wired to doing what works for everyone. We know how the society paid Jesus even with the miracles and all. People can’t be satisfied, so if I come as the calmest person on the earth, those who will lash me will still do so. That realisation has kept me moving while focusing strictly on my happiness and what pays my bills and makes my family richer.

How do you feel being in the eye of the storm with your role in the sexual assault movie Episodes?

As I said, people will talk. Nigerians are nomadic. They don’t stay on a cause or case for too long. Give them two days, the whole noise will go down because new cases will arise. So people keep moving. They will blast me for 72 hours at most for being this and that, and I get paid after. So I feel good. I’m glad I am on the project because beyond the things people see, this project hits hard on a topic most ladies have been through and never spoke about.

You always give your fans a piece of yourself and move on without minding whose ox is gored. Is this who you truly are, or is it a strategy to stay relevant?

Na God dey make person relevant. I am loved and hated because I do me. I realised putting me first for me isn’t a bad thing to do because these people don’t really care after all. So, I do what pleases my God and myself and my family. After those three, everyone else comes in. So if I give a piece of my mind and people are angry, it’s not for me to beg them. There are times I crossed the lines and I got put in check and I corrected myself, but it’s not for me to now be worried always about how to live or how to go. I have a mind of my own and I know I owe myself all the peace I can get before anyone else can give me.

You have a name and face that commands attention; you must be constantly under pressure to maintain this high level of standard you have created for yourself as an actress?

Well, the Grace of God is sufficient. He has brought me this far and won’t let me down nor leave me hanging. I trust Him and I know His plans for me are great. My focus in life is where God leads me too; not where I direct myself. And my God doesn’t make mistakes. So in 10 or 20 years time, Nkechi will still be here, better, stronger, richer, bigger and grown. The standard will get higher and I’d match it.

Tell us about your new project that is currently making waves; what prompted this new vision and partnership?

I love the concept of the project and what it represents. Rape, sexual abuse, drug abuse and all other vices like that are the order of the day now. It’s worrisome that most youths want to just be crazy for no reason. So when I got called for the project, I notified my management and we decided it was a project to be involved in. We can’t continue to keep silent on issues like this and be craving a better society. It won’t happen by magic.

What’s your honest opinion about sexual assault that has become the order of the day in the society?

It is alarmingly crazy and I wish there could be more noises as regards this; not only on sexual assault, but drug abuse, crimes and so many other vices. There needs to be a societal check on lifestyle. Someone with no livelihood drives the best cars and builds fancy houses and the followers will idolise them and want to be like them. So we need a social rejuvenation.

Your new movie in partnership with Outboxtv is dwelling on this disturbing trend, have you been a victim before?

Well almost all ladies have been involved in some related issues one way or the other. Sometimes even by kins and close people. I am a stubborn girl who realised along the line, thankfully not later than when I did, that I’m my own heroine. I won’t let anyone rubbish or use me for any gratification whatsoever.

What is your take on the idea of stigmatising victims of sexual assaults? Do you think victims should speak out more, irrespective of what the society thinks of them?

Any sane person won’t stigmatise a a rape victim. No one should even make excuses for rape because people wear bikinis on the beach and don’t get shot down. So the excuses about “she got raped ‘cos she wore scanty clothing” are madness. No excuses should be made for rapists. The society should attack the rapist, not the victims. And, yes, victims should be strong enough to come out just immediately when it happens. Coming out 3,4,7 years after an incident won’t make justice happen. When there is a rape case, instantly take pictures, make recordings, get medical help and involve the law enforcers.

As a public figure leading the campaign against sexual assaults in Nigeria, what forms of support do you think the government can give?

There should be very tough laws against rapists; maybe castration or even worse punishment. When three people are dealt with, and internet carries it, more folks get cautioned.

How do you rate the level of sexual assault in Nigeria?

I know it’s increasing but can be checked.

What did you consider first before accepting to take part in the sexual assault movie?

It is the concept and message of the project and the ultimate effect of it in the society.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…‘Life is us’ gives ‘Life is us’ gives

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…‘Life is us’ gives ‘Life is us’ gives