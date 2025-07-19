‘I discovered my husband was sterile 5 yrs after we got married’

GRADE A Customary Court, sitting at Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned for further hearing, the divorce suit brought before it by a woman, Alaba, against her husband, Alade, whom she accused of deceit and infertility.

Alaba told the court that Alade hid from her the fact that he had already had a wife before he dated and married her.

Alaba further said that Alade did not tell her that he was infertile and unable to father a child.

The plaintiff stated that she no longer believed in her husband and therefore prayed the court to dissolve their wedlock.

Alade was not in court on the day the case was mentioned, and on other subsequent adjourned dates.

Alaba, in her testimony, said, “My husband and I held our traditional wedding in 2020, and he paid N5,000 as my bride price.

“I went into marriage filled with expectation, but this was cut short because my husband built our relationship on deceit.

“I have always detested a polygamous marriage, but unfortunately, I ended up in it.

“My husband hid the truth of his marital status from me and deceived me into marrying him.

“I realised a few months after we got married that he had another wife.

“I felt disappointed in my husband, but I later accepted my fate.

“He showed no concern that our marriage of five years had not produced a child.

“I paid through the nose going from one hospital to another seeking solution to our predicament, but all my efforts yielded nothing.

“My husband always refused any time the doctors I consulted requested that he came for a medical test.

“The cat was let out of the bag after I put much pressure on him and he reluctantly went to the hospital with me.

“A fertility test was carried out on both of us and the result showed that my husband is sterile.

“I felt bitter because he knew this all this while but kept it away from me.

“My lord, I count the years I have spent with my husband a loss.

“I no longer desire to stay married to him.

“I, therefore, pray this honourable court to dissolve our union so that I can move on with life.”

The court president, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, adjourned the case for judgment.

